DK Metcalf Meeting His ASL Teacher Is The Wholesome Content We All Needed

DK Metcalf has been taking online American Sign Language (ASL) classes for weeks. And on Sunday, he finally got to meet his instructor in person.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver invited Darrell Utley to join him on the field before his Christmas Eve game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

And after only interacting on Zoom every Tuesday, Metcalf seemed thrilled to sign with his teacher face to face.

DK meets his ASL teacher, Darrell Utley, for the first time. pic.twitter.com/aUBNTMBlK6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 24, 2023

This fall, Metcalf wanted to develop a new skill off the field. So he decided to become fluent in ASL.

“I took one ASL course in college, a summer course,” Metcalf said. “I enjoyed the class. I’m always trying to exercise my mind, learn something new.”

He asked his agent to find him an instructor. The agent reached out to the Sign Language Center, and that’s where they found Utley, who is based in Tennessee.

Utley said he’s been impressed with the Pro Bowler’s progress so far.

“He’s really committed. He asks a lot of pertinent questions,” Utley told NPR last week. “He’s asking to make sure he’s saying things correctly, because if there’s just the wrong movement or the wrong position, the wrong hand shape, things can get out of context very quickly.”

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

DK Metcalf has already put his new skills to good use.

After scoring on Los Angeles Rams’ corner Ahkello Witherspoon (who wears No. 44), Metcalf signed “44, my son.” And after a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys, he signed “standing on business.”

In fact, he’s joked that using ASL has stopped him from being flagged by the referees for trash talk. And Utley doesn’t mind.

“A lot of hearing people when they want to learn sign language, they’re like, hey, how do we sign the inappropriate words? How do we sign this swear word or this cuss word?” Utley noted.

“But, you know, he’s not even doing that, per se. He’s using some different forms of the language to send a message on his own. So I don’t see it as inappropriate.”

But it’s not just about trash talking. Metcalf said learning ASL has helped him see how he can bring awareness to the deaf community and teach those around him something new.

“It’s been fun, every time we interact and I know something he signs to me,” Metcalf said. “I get to challenge myself to learn something new and also to bring light to a community who I didn’t know felt unseen.”

If Metcalf finds the end zone Sunday, expect him to bust out another ASL celebration with his instructor in attendance.

