DJ Uiagalelei Reportedly Will Transfer Again After Time At Oregon State, Clemson

Videos by OutKick

Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei reportedly will hit the transfer portal and look for his third school in as many years.

Uiagalelei spent three seasons at Clemson, and never came close to achieving the success fans expected when he was signed as arguably the best player in America in the 2020 class.

Fans thought he could be a Ben Roethlisberger style quarterback with his huge body and arm. That never developed into reality, and he transferred to Oregon State. With the Beavers, Uiagalelei found some success in 2023, but he’s not sticking around.

Following former OSU coach Jonathan Smith leaving for Michigan State, the team’s star QB will also be leaving Corvallis, according to On3.com.

DJ Uiagalelei reportedly will transfer for a second time. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

DJ Uiagalelei set to transfer from Oregon State.

DJ Uiagalelei immediately becomes one of the most interesting prospects in the transfer portal, and perhaps the most interesting QB prospect.

He might not be the most talented passer in the portal when it’s all said and done, but we’re talking about a man who was a five star recruit with massive expectations on his shoulders.

Then, after a very disappointing tenure at Clemson with Dabo Swinney, he had to leave to salvage his career, and that’s exactly what he did.

He threw for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions with an 80.8 QBR for the 8-4 Beavers. He also rushed for another six touchdowns. His stats weren’t that much different from his final season at Clemson, but the perception has changed.

Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to transfer. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

The big body QB went from being viewed as a disappointment to a QB who helped lead a program that lacks major resources and talent to eight wins.

Even if his stats weren’t dramatically different in 2023 from 2022, his reputation as a QB has improved and he turned his college career around.

Given how desperate teams are for solid QB play, there’s no doubt he should have plenty of suitors in the portal. Now, will he have teams throwing millions at him as Matt Rhule suggested is necessary? Seems unlikely, although he’ll certainly get some kind of NIL package.

Where will DJ Uiagalelei land in the transfer portal? (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

While the NFL might have seemed like a dream after his disastrous 2021 season, one more final season of college football that is productive could result in him getting drafted. It’s been a roller-coaster for the former five star recruit, and it’s not over just yet. Let me know your predictions on where DJ Uiagalelei will land at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.