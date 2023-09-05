DJ Uiagalelei’s Girlfriend Goes Viral, Impressive Instagram Unveiled

Videos by OutKick

DJ Uiagalelei’s girlfriend Ava Pritchard might be the big winner from his decision to transfer to Oregon State.

Following a tough time at Clemson, the former five star recruit packed his bags and took his talents to the Beavers.

So far, the decision looks like a good one. Oregon State opened the season Sunday with a 42-17 win over San Jose State, and Uiagalelei threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more. It was a dominating performance, and Pritchard appears to be a major beneficiary.

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s girlfriend Ava Pritchard goes viral after monster win over San Jose State. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

DJ Uiagalelei’s girlfriend Ava Pritchard draws major attention.

The broadcast picked up the former Clemson volleyball player, and in classic internet fashion, it didn’t take long at all for people to find her on social media.

While her Instagram presence isn’t huge at only 5,547 followers, Pritchard seems to be ready to blow up.

Her first post since the game Monday went viral, and a Big J journalist dive into her Instagram tells me Pritchard is definitely ready to be a star.

Pritchard drew eyes as DJ Uiagalelei carved up San Jose State.

The QB’s girlfriend going viral during a big game is a story as old as football itself. It happens all the time, and it legit turns some women into major stars.

Brent Musburger made Katherine Webb a star overnight when he pointed her out in the crowd. She’s probably had more name recognition than her husband A.J. McCarron ever since.

The Beavers have a long way to go before playing on that kind of stage, but even a Sunday game was enough to get Pritchard a little attention.

DJ Uiagalelei has a fresh start with Oregon State, and it appears Ava Pritchard is going to enjoy all the newfound attention if he continues to put up big numbers. She might have a long way to go before experiencing what happened to Katherine Webb, but as long as her boyfriend keeps putting up monster numbers, then anything is possible.