DJ Uiagalelei Announces Transfer Decision, Has No Idea When School Starts

DJ Uiagalelei is heading back to the ACC to play for the Florida State Seminoles.

The former Clemson and Oregon State QB announced Monday afternoon that he’ll use his final year of eligibility to throw passes for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles down in Tallahassee.

It’s his third school in as many years. He could find himself with an NFL future if he manages to put together a solid season in Norvell’s system after finding some success and stability with the Beavers.

The Seminoles should 100% be celebrating right now. The team is fresh off a 63-3 beat down at the hands of Georgia in the Orange Bowl, and the team’s QB room has been decimated.

Jordan Travis is gone after suffering a season-ending injury and backup Tate Rodemaker is in the transfer portal.

Brock Glenn, who started against Louisville and Georgia, is absolutely not the answer. He has 229 passing yards and two interceptions on 19/51 passing in five appearances this season.

DJ Uiagalelei provides immediate stability at the most important position in all of sports.

However, he might want to figure out when he needs to be in Tallahassee because he had no idea when he committed to FSU.

“Still not sure yet. I mean, honestly, I don’t know when school starts. So whenever school starts probably at the end or maybe a little bit earlier than that, but I have absolutely no clue when I’m when I’m getting there. I’m trying to figure that all out right now,” Uiagalelei told 247Sports when asked when he’ll report to campus.

Might want to get on the phone and figure that one out, DJ.

It’s his second straight fresh start, and he provides DJ with some skill at a position Florida State is desperate at. Let me know what you think of the move at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.