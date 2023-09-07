DJ Uiagalelei’s Dad Publicly Takes Shot At Dabo Swinney

Videos by OutKick

DJ Uiagalelei’s dad Dave seems to really not like his son’s former coach Dabo Swinney.

DJ transferred to Oregon State after last season, and started the 2023 campaign with a dominating performance over San Jose State.

Meanwhile, Clemson got dominated Monday night by Duke, and it certainly feels like Dabo’s dynasty is over. He had a great run, but right now, it appears his program has taken a monster step backwards.

You know who is willing to help twist the knife? Dave Uiagalelei.

Duke dominated Clemson to start the season. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

DJ Uiagalelei’s dad publicly rips Dabo Swinney.

In response to a video from Josh Pate about Dabo needing to adapt to the era of NIL and the transfer portal or retire, DJ Uiagalelei’s dad made it clear he thinks the Clemson coach needs to put his players first.

“I get it, YOUR [sic] against the portal, and you dislike NIL. But that’s you and how you feel. Your obligation is to the athletes and what best fits the success of the program,” Dave Uiagalelei tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

I believe that’s what the children like to call “shots fired.”

I get it, YOUR against the portal, and you dislike NIL. But that’s you and how you feel.



Your obligation is to the athletes and what best fits the success of the program‼️‼️‼️ — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) September 6, 2023

It doesn’t appear like the Uiagalelei family misses Clemson.

Do we think DJ and Dave Uiagalelei are sad about Clemson getting destroyed by Duke to open the season?

It certainly doesn’t appear so. Not at all. Taking a public shot at your son’s old coach is about as direct as it gets.

Dave is straight up accusing Dabo of not using the portal to stack the Clemson Tigers with talent. To a degree, he’s correct. Dabo Swinney has been very open about not liking the direction college football is heading, and he’s paid a price for not adapting.

Can Dabo Swinney get Clemson back to its winning ways? (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

His last truly dominant season was back in 2020 and his last national title was 2018. He’s 21-7 since the start of the 2021 season. Certainly still solid, but definitely not what Clemson fans have come to expect. The program has taken a noticeable step back since NIL and the transfer portal became the new normal.

Now, Dabo has to deal with Dave Uiagalelei firing rounds at him on X. The man has had a tough few days. That much is for sure.

Clemson and Dabo Swinney are off to a rough 2023 start. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Perhaps, Clemson will make a run and silence the doubters and haters. Anything is possible, but for now, the Tigers and Swinney appear to be in huge trouble.