DJ Khaled Will Let You Sleep In His Closet, For A Price

Have you ever wanted to spend the night in DJ Khaled’s closet?

Me neither.

But for those who long for the opportunity to cuddle up next to DJ Khaled’s shoes, inside of his closet, you’re in luck!

The Miami-based rapper/producer/DJ/terrible dribbler is opening up his sneaker closet for two separate one-night stays via Airbnb. And it’s surprisingly inexpensive to do so. Then again, I’d be lying if I said I had any other closet stays to compare this too. But still, $11 bucks seems like a bargain for closet stayers.

That’s right, a $10 bill and four quarters is all it will cost you to catch some z’s while surrounded by hundreds of pairs of another man’s shoes.

Booking opens on November 29th and the one-night stays are scheduled to take place on December 5th and 6th.

DJ Khlaed’s sneaker closet. Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

Not Just Sneakers And Sleep

DJ Khaled isn’t just leaving his guests to gawk over his massive shoe collection and catch some shut eye. The 46-year-old mogul is also leaving a hand written note for those who book his Airbnb. And, per the listing, he’s also inviting his guests to “kick back and soak in the Miami vibes after a dip in the pool.”

If window shopping for shoes inside of DJ Khaled’s closet stirs up an appetite, there’s more good news! Those staying the shoe sanctuary can enjoy a catered dinner from Khaled’s restaurant The Licking – Miami Gardens.

Damn, $11 goes a lot further in Miami than I would’ve guessed.

DJ Khaled has listed his shoe closet for $11 on Airbnb . (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Khaled Won A Grammy For His Song “Higher”

Listen up newlyweds, this sneaker sleepover isn’t singular. The Airbnb listing is for two guests per night. So if you’re free on the first Monday and Tuesday of December you can honeymoon here, if you’d like.

Nothing says romance like spending a night in Miami alongside your bride and DJ Khaled’s personal Jordan 3 “Gratefuls” and Jordan 8 “Oregon PEs” – both of which are noted to be included inside the closet of dreams.

In a statement released by DJ Khaled, the mogul described the listing as such: “Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art — just like creating music. We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

But First, The Rules

Now that you’re ready to sacrifice this afternoon’s burrito in favor of an $11 vacation, you should know the lay of the land. Obviously DJ Khaled doesn’t want any parties in the closet and pets aren’t allowed. But most importantly, the listing states the following:

– These shoes are our babies, so please treat them with respect – no smoking, drugs or illegal activities in their presence.

– On that note, some of these shoes are extremely rare – take as many pictures as you want, but please don’t touch the shoes.

A handful of other rules are listed, but I’ll let you comb through those yourself when you’re scrolling through the listing from the office throne.

DJ Khaled’s stay is available for December 5th and 6th. Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

Surprisingly, despite the surplus of sneakers involved, this listing doesn’t stink.

