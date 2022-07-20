Disneyland Removes Walt Disney Speech Praising America

Just when you think it can’t get worse, woke activism finds a way to ruin even the most harmless of celebrations.

On July 17th, Disneyland celebrated the 67th anniversary of the park’s opening date in 1955.

Normally, as part of the festivities, the park plays Walt Disney’s original dedication speech, in which he shared brief, hopeful sentiments about the past and the future:

It’s a reasonable question to wonder what about this harmless statement could possibly be objectionable, but the first rule of modern woke ideology is that anything is offensive if you try hard enough.

Progressive corporate overlords seemingly might have objected to the line towards the end of the speech that “Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams and the hard facts that have created America.”

Fans of the park noticed the omission and brought up that this praise of American ideals might be too much for modern Disney:

Because it mentions both history and facts, two things that are taboo to the woke agenda. pic.twitter.com/cyDdcsMTzL — LexiJP will not obey 🚚🚛 (@LexiJP4191775) July 18, 2022

Walt is rolling over in his grave. Wokeness has infected and damaged Disney. — often uncommon 👊 https://thepushback.us (@oftenuncommon) July 18, 2022

This isn’t the first example of the Disney company bowing to woke activism; the park also recently banned the use of “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,” instead choosing to use the term “friends” to be more “inclusive.”

They also announced their intention to replace the theme of the ever popular Splash Mountain attraction due in part to political concerns, and infused their agenda into the recent children’s movie Lightyear.

They also inserted themselves into Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill at the behest of left wing employees, with devastating ensuing consequences.

The fact that Lightyear was a tremendous flop doesn’t seem to have been a deterrent for Disney’s continued transition from family friendly entertainment company into a bastion of left wing activism.

It might seem like a harmless oversight at an unimportant theme park, but the continued promotion of progressive politics by corporate executives who simultaneously remove pro-America references is disturbing to say the least.

Disney is one of the world’s most important companies and their actions influence others. Censoring the words of their founder because he celebrated America is yet another inexcusable step down the path of woke absurdity.