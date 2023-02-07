Disney Reboot Tells Kids White People Owe Black People For The Sins Of Their Ancestors

Videos by OutKick

Disney rebooted “The Proud Family,” a cartoon sitcom for children. The reboot is not without political messaging. Most recently, the cartoon informed children that racist white Americans “owe” black Americans reparations for their racism.

A new episode focused on the history of Juneteenth featured kid characters singing about white people needing to “atone for” their ancestors.

“The descendants of slaves continue to build it, slaves built this country and we the descendants of slaves in America have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism and white supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for,” the children in the song chanted.

We want to emphasize again this message aired on Disney:

This Disney clip is pure critical race theory, including the insane conspiracy theory that Lincoln did not free the slaves.pic.twitter.com/kLqPUU34Mn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 5, 2023

“We made your families rich,” the sound continues. “From the southern plantation heirs to the northern bankers to the New England shipowners, the Founding Fathers, former presidents, current senators, the Illuminati, the New World Order.”

We had Tubman, Turner, Frederick D, then they say Lincoln freed the slaves, but slaves were men and women, and only we can free ourselves. Emancipation is not freedom. Jim Crow, segregation, redlining, public schools feeding private prisons where we become slaves again.”

“Anti-white Propaganda”

That is not an informative look at our history. As the popular Twitter account End Wokeness stated, it’s “blatant anti-white propaganda.”

Scene from “The Proud Family” reboot.

The episode tells viewers, most of whom are young, that they were born either victims or oppressors based on their race.

Such a song doesn’t make us a less racist country. Instead, it stokes racial hatred by convincing black people to despise their evil white counterparts. It simultaneously enrages white people as they are told to atone for the sins of their ancestors.

It’s called racial division. And Disney inflames it.

Smearing America, Spreading Chinese Propaganda

When Disney is not besmirching America, it is kowtowing to the Chinese Communist Party.

Recently, Disney deleted an episode of “The Simpsons” from its streaming service in Hong Kong. The episode in question mentioned the labor camps that exist in the homeland.

Disney worried the truth might offend the CCP. Thus, its removal.

Disney deleted a Simpsons episode that mentions Chinese labor camps from Hong Kong’s Disney+ to avoid offending China. https://t.co/n31Nyz25S3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 7, 2023

Smearing America as racist and propagandizing China as humane appear to be the intentions inside Disney.

And the rest of showbiz.