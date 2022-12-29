Disney Is Asking Visitors To Be Nice To Each Other After Uptick In Fights At The Most Magical Place On Earth

Society is crumbling all around us.

The last few years of mandated lockdowns has put everyone on edge. A whole generation of children will take years to recover from lack of in-person schooling which subsequently hindered their learning development and social skills. Anxiety and stress levels are at an all-time high it seems.

When one looks around and sees an increase in crime in America’s big cities, you can’t help but think that the country’s fundamental structure is at risk of collapse.

How do I know this? Because we have people fighting at Walt Disney World of all places.

Yes, the “Happiest place on Earth,” recently updated their guidelines after an uptick in people fighting at their various Disney theme parks.

The company is essentially asking everyone to be nice to each other.

Way to take a stand, Disney! That’ll show them!

On both the Walt Disney World and Disneyland websites, a new “Courtesy” section has been added asking parkgoers to respect one another. And if not, they may be removed from the park. Although both parks have their own statement, they both essentially say the same thing: Stop acting like an idiot.

DISNEY HAS FACED NEGATIVE CRITICISM FOR THE RECENT FIGHTS

In recent months, various Disney parks have had incidents of people throwing down and fighting with each other.

A video posted on social media in July showed a straight up brawl that happened as people were waiting in line near the Peter Pan’s Flight attraction.

FLORIDA: Magic Kingdom not so magical after a massive brawl between two separate families. Eyewitnesses say no security.#Disney #Fight #CaughtOnTape @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/Ywd40NmRKp — shon gables (@shongables) July 23, 2022

This past week, a Reddit user said he was at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort when a fight broke out and a guy allegedly started connecting punches at both a male and a female.

Then, a TikTok user posted the aftermaths of a heated argument that happened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom last week as well.

Disney also made negative headlines for a fight that occurred back in 2019 at Disneyland’s ToonTown in front of children. Three adults were arrested and faced criminal assault charges.

Disneyland in California. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

DISNEY CAN BE A STRESSFUL TIME

The rise in fights and skirmishes has become so frequent that Disney fans started a Reddit thread to gives their thoughts on why people are behaving this way at what has typically been a safe environment. Many agreed with what I wrote before about everyone being stressed to the max and essentially forgetting how to interact with one another.

Of course, there could be more to why people are willing to trade punches at Disney properties.

It’s hard to have a peaceful and stress-free time when one realizes just how much money they are paying to get to Disney these days. I don’t know if any of you have looked into it, but the company just raised their entrance fees again and they are straight up ABSURD.

Currently the price to get into the following parks is:

Magic Kingdom: $124 – $189

Epcot: $114 – $179

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124 – $179

And if you want to go to more than just one of the parks – which everyone wants to, you are going to have to pay more for the Park Hopper option. Oh, and then you will also have to pay for the Genie+ service if you want to book and reserve a ride for later on. Otherwise, you’ll have to listen to your kids complain for hours as you wait in line for a 30 second ride.

DISNEY’S STOCK GOT ROCKED THIS YEAR

Come to think of it, perhaps some of the people fighting were just upset that their Disney stock is tanking, falling 43% this year and is on pace to have its worst showing since 1974.

Or maybe the tourists are just fed up that the company keeps releasing pretty terrible movies. Are you aware something called “Strange World,” was an animated movie that came out last month? You’re not alone – the film reportedly needed $360 million to break even. It made just $18 million the first week. Yikes.

Want bad optics? How about Disneyland selling a $185 alcoholic drink this holiday season. (Located in the photo below as the ‘Waffle Shot with Liquor’ option.

But don’t worry everyone, because Disney has added a “Courtesy” section to make things better.