Disney Goes Woke, Will No Longer Say ‘Boys And Girls’ Within Park

The most magical place on earth is now also the most bizarre. Disneyland and Disney World are removing “gender greetings” from its parks, meaning, those inside the budget-bursting theme parks will no longer be addressed or greeted by the phrases “boys and girls” or “ladies and gentlemen.”

Thank goodness. I’ve never heard something so offensive in my life!

Instead of addressing the biological males and females, park goers will hear “Hello, everyone” or “Hello, friends.” Sounds like a prime opportunity for Jim Nantz to score some voice-over work.

If you’re wondering if Disney has lost its magic, or its marbles, wonder no more. A recently released online meeting of various Disney execs makes the new policy very clear.

“We trained – we provided training for all of our cast members in relationship to that. So now they know it’s ‘Hello, everyone,’ or ‘Hello, friends,'” Vivian Ware, Disney’s diversity and inclusion manager, can be heard saying on a conference call, per Christopher F. Rufo.

SCOOP: Disney diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware says the company has eliminated all mentions of "ladies," "gentlemen," "boys," and "girls" in its theme parks in order to create "that magical moment" for children who do not identify with traditional gender roles. pic.twitter.com/OWsGTUoeCA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Not only will Disney greetings that amplify throughout the park no longer refer to guests as “ladies and gentlemen” and “boys and girls,” but those who sell $7 Mickey Mouse pretzels and $5 bottled waters will refrain from using such phrases as well. Ware noted that employees working in food and beverage and guest-facing areas will not presume anyone’s gender.

“We don’t want to just assume because someone might be, in our interpretation, may be presenting as female, that they may not want to be called ‘princess,'” said Ware, per Christopher F. Rufo.

She continued: “So let’s think differently about how do we really engage with our guests in a meaningful and inclusive way that makes it magical and memorable for everyone?”

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, I have to warn you. That family of six with matching Donald Duck t-shirts, jean shorts and fanny packs are no longer the strangest thing at Disney theme parks.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF