Disney Film About Xenophobia Featuring First Non-Binary Character Could Be Pixar’s Worst-Opening Ever

Videos by OutKick

Elemental is the first Disney film to feature a character who is non-binary, meaning they don’t consider themself male or female. Think former Biden nuclear official Sam Brinton for an example.

The film debuted over the weekend. It opened to the second-lowest box office total of any wide-released Pixar film in the studio’s history.

According to The Blaze, the movie “tackles” racism and xenophobia. Just what kids beg their parents to see in theaters.

“The plot of the movie is about humanized elements such as fire, water, earth, and air living in Element City. However, a romance is sparked between a fire element named Ember Lumen (voiced by Leah Lewis) and a water element named Wade Ripple (voiced by Mamoudou Athie). However, the elements are opposites and a relationship between the two could prove dangerous.”

CNBC estimates the film to record an opening box office of $29.5 million.

YouTube trailer screenshot.

The rejection of the title is hardly surprising. The film encourages and promotes gender appropriation, to kids nonetheless.

Such a premise appeals to critics and LGBTQ activists. Perhaps Disney will win an award for its efforts.

But society at large is less fond of treating gender as a choice. Or in the case of the non-binary character, a myth.

We explained in a column last week how the majority of the country opposes gender ideology. They consider it either a lie or a dangerous proposition.

In short:

The public representation of gender ideology, like most issues, is not indicative of the consensus.

Gender appropriation is the most consequential phenomenon in a generation. And the majority of Americans agree.

A Gallup poll Monday revealed that 69% of Americans believe transgender athletes should only be allowed to play on sports teams that match their birth gender.

Two months ago, Bud Light teamed with a man named Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate his “365 days of girlhood.” As a result, its parent company Anheuser-Busch lost over $27 billion in market value as sales plummeted.

Sales are still plummeting. The backlash cost Bud Light its status as the top-selling beer brand in the U.S. for the first time since 2001.

Target recorded a market cap loss of $15 million since introducing “tuck-friendly” swimwear. Such designs allow males who call themselves females to tuck in their penises. That includes children.

Additionally, a majority of adults, 57%, surveyed in a recent Washington Post-KFF poll said a person’s gender is determined by the sex assigned at birth.

You can read our full column below:

It’s no longer the Pride community hidden in the closet, alone



Rather, it’s those who oppose gender appropriation. They are hidden in the closet, feeling alone



But they aren't alone



Column: It’s safe to come out of the closet and resist gender ideologyhttps://t.co/dPY5B3qnOj — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 14, 2023

From the poll numbers to the consumer responses to Bud Light, Target, and the creepy Elemental film, a definitive conclusion can be drawn:

Only a small, while loud, minority of Americans uphold gender ideology.

Thereby catering to such a fringe subsection of the population is bad business — no matter how it improves your ESG score.

Disney sought to normalize non-binary characters in the film, to tell children who are not theirs they may dismiss their gender, their most basic truth.

Parents evidently disagreed. The parents proved why gender ideology is vulnerable.

As I discussed on SiriusXM Patriot last week, the consensus is not powerless in the fight against their leaders.

The common man still controls the marketplace. The government, media apparatus, and influencers dictate the message. Yet votes, awareness, consumer habits, and public interest dictate the results.

“Gender ideology is powered by the current weakness of society’s majority. But a movement cannot withstand if the majority resists,” states our column.

Society has the ability to sink any beer brand, retail store or film.

Parents sent a message to Disney and its shareholders:

They draw the line at treating gender like an on-demand service. Particularly when it comes to their children.