Disney Exec Says Half Of Characters Need To Be LGBTQIA, Minorities By End Of Year

A high-ranking Disney executive has promised that 50 percent of Disney characters will be LGBTQ or minorities by the start of 2023, as relayed by the New York Post.
Disney general entertainment content president Karey Burke said in a company-wide Zoom call that she feels Disney should have “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories.”
Burke claimed to have one child who is transgender and another who is pansexual.
“I’m here as a mother of two queer children, actually,” Burke said on the call. “One transgender child and one pansexual child, and also as a leader.”
SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, "as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child," she supports having "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories" and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022
She added that she was troubled by the fact Disney has only a “handful” of queer lead characters.
“And I went, ‘What? That can’t be true,’” Burke said. “And I realized it actually is true. We have many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories and yet we don’t have enough leads and narratives in which gay characters just get to be characters and not have to be about gay stories.”
Burke then played up her emotions on the topic, adding that she is also determined to add significantly more racial minority lead characters.
“I hope this is a moment where, … the tears, sorry, are coming … we just don’t allow each other to go backwards,” Burke said on the call.
As OutKick’s Anthony Farris relayed earlier, Disney will no longer use “boys and girls” or “ladies and gentlemen” in welcoming people to its parks.
“Instead of addressing the biological males and females, park goers will hear ‘Hello, everyone’ or ‘Hello, friends,'” Farris wrote.
