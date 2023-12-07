Disney, ESPN Films Planning Massive Special On Brittney Griner: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The Walt Disney Company is reportedly preparing to do a full-scale special with WNBA player Brittney Griner. Griner was imprisoned in Russia for nine months before the United States traded “The Merchant of Death” to get her back. ESPN Films will produce the special.

According to Front Office Sports, the special will air on multiple Disney-owned channels. That includes ABC and ESPN, as well as potential streaming platforms. Robin Roberts, an ABC News reporter, will do a one-on-one interview with Griner to “tell her story.”

The Walt Disney Co. will team up with BRITTNEY GRINER to tell her story across multiple platforms, including ESPN and ABC.



ESPN Films will roll out Griner doc. ABC's Robin Roberts will do a one-on-one interview with the WNBA star, who was arrested and imprisoned by Russia. pic.twitter.com/xN5DSK7tit — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) December 7, 2023

I have mixed feelings about this. Personally, I am not a fan of Brittney Griner. She’s made negative comments about the United States and then begged the country to save her. Which it did.

That’s despite that fact that she called for the WNBA to stop playing the American National Anthem prior to games in 2020.

That said, she has been much more complimentary of the country since it traded a military weapons arms dealer for her safe return. She stood for the anthem and even said it “hit different” following her return.

Thus, I’d like to hear an interview where she openly praises the country. And, like her or not, her story is interesting and makes sense for ESPN. This is an American athlete who spent nine months in a Russian prison.

Disney and ESPN are planning a special on WNBA player Brittney Griner that will air on multiple Disney-owned platforms. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

There’s a story there, and a good one. The fear is that ESPN uses this as yet another opportunity to talk about racism.

Back in September, the network launched a five-part docu-series that attacked pretty much all American sports as racist. One contributor even said that “athletes are the new slaves.”

So, it’s hard to think they’re going to spend a large amount of time with Griner and not harp on the fact that she’s black. And, she’s gay.

And, according to most of the WNBA, she’s a hero.

She is the first two things, but she’s certainly not the third.

But, hey, let’s give them a chance. Maybe they’ll produce an honest and unbiased piece about Brittney Griner.

Given their history, I’m not holding my breath.