Disgusting, Filthy Pig Street Fight Breaks Out In Austin As One Pig Tries To Get A Slice Of Pizza

The Steven Speilberg of Austin is back with his iPhone.

The unknown videographer who has captured hours upon hours of disgusting, filthy trash, pig behavior on the streets of Austin, Texas struck again Thursday night as an old-fashioned one-on-two fistfight broke out in front of a pizza shop on what should’ve been a quiet Thursday night.

Not this week.

Hair-pulling…ground and pound…and the police in 3…2…1…FIGHT, YOU PIGS!

Wild fight breaks out at a pizza shop 6th Street Austin TX 12-28-2023 #fight #girlfights #crazyfight pic.twitter.com/tzk3aRx72x — TX Street Fights (@txstreetfights2) December 29, 2023

Part of me would love to interview the Spielberg of Austin, but the other half of my brain says to just let this magician with the iPhone do his job and just go with it. But then I start thinking about how he operates and how cool, calm and collected he is during these heated moments of filthy trash going at it.

There are moments where I just assume this is a former news videographer gathering this footage like he/she is in a war zone where you have to let the footage speak for itself.

I’ve been working on the Internet for 16 years and for approximately 14 of those years, dirtbags would just sit there screaming “WORLDSTAR…WORLDSTAR!” as a couple of hoochies beat up on each other.

The Spielberg of Austin never speaks that I know of.

There’s no need. He or she understands that viewers want to hear the punches land, the cops announce they’re about to blast the scumbags with mace and viewers need to hear what’s being said on the street to calculate what the context of the battles.

If there’s a Twitter Rookie of the Year Award, it goes to the Spielberg of Austin for bearing witness to moments in Austin, TX history that would never be told if not for this genius of his/her craft.

Thank you for a stellar 2023. Keep it up.