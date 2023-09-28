Disgruntled NBA All-Star James Harden Takes Another Whiney Shot At 76ers Executive Daryl Morey: ‘He is a Liar’

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden still doesn’t seem at peace with his team’s president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey.

Harden turned up the heat on his disputes with Morey this week — hosting a party with an apparent dig at Morey included.

At Harden’s party, a hostess was spotted holding a “Daryl Morey is a liar” sign.

Clearly, someone’s not happy.

James Harden had a party and had the club holding up Daryl Morey is a liar signs pic.twitter.com/DvtK1BJ5ZY — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 27, 2023

The bad blood started this offseason after Harden requested a trade out of Philadelphia. The 76ers’ front office put out feelers for Harden on the market before calling off trade talks indefinitely. By Harden’s account, Morey and the front office backtracked on their ‘promise’ to trade him after he opted into his $35.6 million option for 2023-24.

During a recent trip to China, Harden actively expressed that he could never suit up for a team that employs Daryl Morey. The timing by Harden appeared convenient, factoring in that the CCP government in China detests the executive for once voicing his support for sovereignty in Hong Kong.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of again.”



James Harden just ripped Daryl Morey on his Adidas China tour 😳



(via @XuanwongMilan) pic.twitter.com/R1bdI6jZne — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 14, 2023

Harden’s taking all the necessary shots to get himself traded.

Expectations are low on Harden to suit up for training camp in October. At this point, Harden may even bring out his infamous “fat suit” to get hauled out of Philly.

However, Harden will stand to lose a lot of money if he holds out, per the NBA’s CBA guidelines. If Harden holds out for more than 30 days, Philadelphia can block his free agency status for 2024.

The league cracked down on Harden after his remarks in China, fining the All-Star guard $100,000.

James Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists in Philadelphia last season. The team, also led by NBA MVP Joel Embiid, lost to the Boston Celtics in last season’s Eastern Conference Semifinals.

CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – FEBRUARY 15: President of basketball operations Daryl Morey responds during a press conference at the Seventy Sixers Practice Facility on February 15, 2022 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)