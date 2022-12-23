DirecTV’s Version of Red Zone Going Away Next Season, What Happens to Andrew Siciliano?

The end of NFL Red Zone on DirecTV is going to have a substantial impact on fans starting next season.

Google won the bidding with a massive offer, meaning that YouTube will soon be hosting Sunday Ticket broadcasts.

READ: GOOGLE WINS NFL SUNDAY TICKET WITH $2.5 BILLION PER YEAR BID, WILL BROADCAST ON YOUTUBE IN 2023

According to a new report from Front Office Sports, one change is that the NFL will now only offer its version of Red Zone, while the DirecTV operated channel shuts down.

Dhruv Prasad, NFL senior vice president, media strategy and strategic investments, confirmed the change of strategy.

“On RedZone, we’re going to focus on the Red Zone produced by NFL Media. And that’s what will be available on YouTube,” Prasad said.

Red Zone Channel Host Andrew Siciliano watches 6 football games at once during the 6 hours of football analysis as part DIRECTV’s NFL Ticket program in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2008. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Siciliano Out of Red Zone

DirecTV’s version of the Red Zone channel almost instantly became popular when it launched 17 years ago with Andrew Siciliano.

Siciliano was known for being quick on his feet, with producers quickly whipping between games. The channel became something of an internet phenomenon, especially as gambling grew in popularity.

By focusing on the most important part of the field and most impactful plays, the channel made it easy to track multiple games at once.

But with the Google takeover and the NFL’s statement, it appears Siciliano will be out of a job.

He almost certainly won’t be unemployed for long though, as he obviously has talent and a significant following.

Regardless, it feels like the end of an era, beyond the fact that the channel is moving to streaming. The times, and the NFL media product, are a changing.