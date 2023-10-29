Diontae Johnson Openly Bashes NFL Referees, Blames Them For Steelers Loss To Jaguars

Videos by OutKick

NFL referees are under intense scrutiny. It’s the league’s fault, though. It clearly has a bunch of bad referees, which may or may not be because of DEI initiatives. Either way, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson had enough after the team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were not happy with the NFL referees in their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, particularly WR Diontae Johnson. (Photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

It seems that every week in the NFL, there is a controversy involving the referees. During last year’s playoffs, bad calls marred game after game.

This year, there have been fewer controversies. But they still exist. In Week 7, several controversial calls directly impacted the outcomes of games.

In Week 8, the Pittsburgh Steelers felt that the referees were out to get them. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell hit a 55-yard field goal at the end of the first half to put Pittsburgh down 9-6 heading into halftime.

Except, officials threw a flag on the play. “Offsides,” referee Alan Eck announced. Everyone expected the next words to be “on the defense.” Instead, Eck said that the Steelers right guard lined up offsides and negated the field goal.

We’ve seen an explosion of offensive offsides calls in the NFL this season. They’ve all come thanks to the “tush push” plays where NFL referees are clearly instructed to watch where offensive linemen set up in that formation.

However, hearing that call on a field goal? Steelers head coach was furious at the time and remained so after the game. He said that he’d never heard that call made in his career.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin immediately after the offsides penalty on Chris Boswell's 55-yard FG at the end of the half:



"What the f**k is wrong with y'all today? What the f**k is wrong with y'all today?"



Officiating was atrocious. pic.twitter.com/dwSKXVmjZW — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) October 29, 2023

I’ve never seen that in 17 years#Steelers Mike Tomlin on offsides call wiping out made field goal pic.twitter.com/M6HN5sO4Ai — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 29, 2023

The player that refs called the foul on, Isaac Seumalo, said he expects the NFL to apologize for the incorrect call. He refused, however, to blame losing the game on the referees.

“Obviously the referees saw something different. I’m sure in a couple of days we will get a nice little apology. That will warm my heart.”#Steelers Isaac Seumalo on being called offsides that negated field goal before end of first half — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 29, 2023

But wide receiver Diontae Johnson had no problem laying the blame directly at the feet of the NFL referees.

“I didn’t like the refs today,” Johnson said. “They must’ve gotten paid good today.”

“The referees cost us the game. They wanted [the Jaguars] to win,” he continued.

For context, here are Diontae Johnson’s critical comments on the officiating in today’s #Steelers loss to the #Jaguars.



Said refs “must’ve got paid good today,” among other remarks. pic.twitter.com/unwSFg3yP1 — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 29, 2023

Johnson suggest that the NFL should fine referees for bad calls. That’s not a terrible idea.

Unfortunately, that’s not how it works. But Johnson sure can expect a hefty fine coming his way.