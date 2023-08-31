Dillon Danis’ Savage Trolling Of Nina Agdal And Logan Paul Produces Outrageous Online Numbers

Videos by OutKick

Dillon Danis roasting Logan Paul and Nina Agdal appears to be paying off in a huge way.

Danis and Paul will box in England October 14, and the lead up to the fight has been absolutely brutal for Logan Paul.

The MMA fighter has been flooding X with a nonstop stream of videos and photos of his fiancée with other men or saying sexually vulgar stuff.

In one video shared by Danis, Nina Agdal talked about how badly she needed to have sex and it was pretty cringe and disgusting.

Dillon Danis’ trolling is putting up huge numbers.

Well, it appears Danis’ strategy of torching Logan Paul and Nina Agdal is doing a lot more than just hyping up the fight.

It’s putting up insane numbers on X. Happy Punch fight promotion shared a tweet that Danis has earned two billion impressions during a 28 day period. The post was shared by Danis, which would appear to indicate it’s real.

A quick look at the numbers on Danis’ account also appear to back up the claim. Everything he tweets is going mega-viral.

Dillon Danis pulled over 2 BILLION views on Twitter in the last 28 days 🤯 pic.twitter.com/S4M0p8whSt — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 30, 2023

For comparison, a big account with a few million followers might put up a couple hundred million impressions a month if it’s super active.

A smaller account with maybe 500,000 followers could put up 50 million impressions in a month if it’s super active.

Dillon Danis continues to troll Nina Agdal and Logan Paul. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Dillon Danis has just under 771,000 followers, and apparently hit the two billion mark. No matter what happens in the ring, Dillon Danis has already proven he’s an unstoppable force online.

The tweet below by itself has been seen nearly 10 million times. The numbers are absolutely absurd.

I still can’t wrap my head around Jake Paul not defending his own flesh and blood. For anyone out there with a brother, I speak for many of us when I say they are fake brothers. Personally, I'd take a bullet for mine without a second of thought – that's true loyalty. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 29, 2023

October 14 should be a very fun night. Logan Paul is attempting to convince people the trolling isn’t bothering him. That’s hard to believe considering his public comments resemble hostage videos. Either way, Danis is turning into a true internet star, and putting up monster numbers along the way. Welcome to 2023. What a truly incredible time to be alive.