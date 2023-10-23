Dillon Danis Wants To Fight In The UFC After Getting Mauled By Logan Paul

Videos by OutKick

Dillon Danis is doing his best to keep attention on him after Logan Paul crushed him in the ring.

After months and months of trash talk, Logan and Danis finally squared off more than a week ago, and it didn’t go well for the latter.

Danis’ boxing skills were comically bad, even against a guy who isn’t even a real fighter. In fact, the entire fight was a bit of a joke, but there’s no doubt Danis moved the needle.

His nonstop trolling of Nina Agdal put up monster numbers on X, and he’s now attempting to parlay that into a UFC deal.

Dillon Danis wants to take a shot at the UFC. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Dillon Danis wants a shot in the UFC.

Despite the fact Danis appears to be nowhere near an elite fighter these days, he still thinks he has the goods to go up against the best in the world.

He recently tweeted at Dana White that he’s “ready to fight.” That would seem to indicate he wants a UFC deal.

I’m ready to fight @danawhite let’s do this. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 18, 2023

Going from getting annihilated by Logan Paul to the UFC would be a very bold move for Dillon Danis.

Danis fought in Bellator, and is 2-0 in pro MMA fights. However, his last MMA fight was June 2019. That’s more than four years ago.

The fight game isn’t something you can take an extended period of time away from and then return unless you’re truly elite, which Danis is not.

Will Dillon Danis land a UFC contract? (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

It’s almost a 100% guarantee he would get obliterated by any UFC fighter. It would be ugly to watch unfold.

Having said that, there is some upside for Dana White and the UFC if it actually happened. We’ve all learned over the past several months that Danis knows how to hype up a fight. His tweets leading into the Logan Paul bout were getting millions of impressions, and he carried the promotion pretty much by himself.

Would Dana White sign him just to bring more attention to the UFC? It’s unlikely, but you never know with Dana White. He’ll do anything that brings in money.

Dillon Danis is great at building up attention. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

If it does happen, expect Dillon Danis to get utterly destroyed. Shoot me your thoughts on Dillon Danis wanting a UFC contract to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.