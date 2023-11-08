Dillon Brooks Proves More Annoying Than LeBron James After Promising To ‘Lock Up’ Lakers Star With Defense

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James fans are out there. Dillon Brooks fans hide under rocks, hoping to never be found for liking the NBA’s most annoying player.

DB is rocking with the Houston Rockets this season after Memphis told him to kick rocks. On Wednesday night, Brooks and the Rockets welcome James and the Lakers. Brooks promised to “lock up” LeBron on defense while speaking with the media ahead of his reunion with his known nemesis.

James discourse aside, Brooks keeps being the player whose mouth writes checks he can’t cash.

WATCH:

"I'm ready to lock him up." 👀



Dillon Brooks on facing LeBron



(via @BinkleyHoops)pic.twitter.com/HydnrPBShn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2023

LeBron opted for the high road when discussing Brooks early Tuesday. James congratulated Brooks on his four-year, $86 million contract and kept it fairly professional against his on-court rival.

In his preseason debut with the Rockets, Brooks flagrant fouled himself out of the game in the first five minutes in the most Dillon Brooks move ever.

Ex-Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (Getty Images)

For the sake of honesty, Brooks hasn’t been bad in Houston. In 34 minutes of action a night, Brooks is averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. The Rockets are 3-3, a slight edge over the Lakers’ 3-4 record.

Brooks’ role as the team agitator holds strong as DB continues inspiring opponents with his trash talk.

Who do you find more annoying? Dillon Brooks? LeBron James? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.