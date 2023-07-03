Dillon Brooks’ Agent Claps Back At Haters With Chinese Tweet After Former Grizzly Signs Huge Deal With Rockets

Videos by OutKick

After Dillon Brooks was dragged thru the mud for weeks and having to see the thousands of memes about his next stop being China, he and his agent got the last laugh. After Brooks inked a massive new contract with the Houston Rockets, Brooks’ agent fired off a tweet in Chinese.

Brooks made major headlines during the NBA playoffs when he called LeBron James old during the opening-round matchup between his then-Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers ended up winning the series in six games and Brooks was a non-factor shooting just 31% from the field despite averaging nearly 13 field goal attempts per game.

NBA fans took notice of Brooks’ poor performance and inability to not shoot the basketball and constantly slandered him with ‘next stop China’ memes and jokes.

Brooks’ agent, Mike George, is active on Twitter and saw all the memes and decided to hit the hater back with a rather genius move by tweeting news of his client joining the Rockets with a tweet in Chinese.

“Congratulations to DB for signing with the Rockets. Looking forward to a great year! By the way, we will be visiting China soon,” George’s tweet reads.

恭喜DB与火箭队签约。期待美好的一年！顺便说一下，我们很快会来中国访问。 — Mike George (@MikeGTdot) July 1, 2023

Brooks signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Rockets in what was a sign-and-trade deal with the Grizzlies.

Shortly after their playoff exit, the Grizzlies reportedly told Brooks that he would not be returning to Memphis “under any circumstances.”

The Grizz reportedly offered the forward a contract extension earlier in the season, but Brooks declined it.