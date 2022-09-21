Dilbert Comic Strip Getting Axed After Anti-Woke Plot

If you were in a pool for the next cancel culture victim and had the Dilbert comic strip, you just won! No one would have guessed it, but creator Scott Adams had the gall to go against the woke grain and his long-running strip has been removed from more than 70 newspapers.

Adams told Fox News that Lee Enterprise — which distributes the comic — made the call to pull it from papers.

“It was part of a larger overhaul, I believe, of comics, but why they decided what was in and what was out, that’s not known to anybody except them, I guess,” he told Fox News.

In recent years, Adams has been tackling controversial issues. He specifically pointed to strips that tackle Environmental, Social and Governance, or ESG, issues.

“All of the wokeness and anything that permeated from ESG… so that stuff made its way into the business world, and then it became proper content for Dilbert,” Adams said.

According to the Daily Mail, the most recent plot that got Dilbert and company in trouble involved a black character — who identifies as white — being asked to identify as gay to boost the company’s ratings.

Dilbert Tackled ESG Issues Before Cancellation

A quick reminder before we go any further: this is a comic strip. A fictional comic strip, with fictional characters, and fictional plots. It’s meant to be funny.

It just seems like sometimes people are forgetting those important details.

Adams told Fox News that he has suffered a “substantial” financial loss because of the cancellations. He has also tweeted about the cancellations and alluded to plans to publish the comics on social media.

Just learned some of the bigger newspaper groups (that own multiple papers) are censoring Dilbert this week over the ESG comics. I’ll publish those comics on social media when the series is complete. #Dilbert — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 14, 2022

It remains to be seen what will happen to Dilbert, Dogbert, Catbert, and the rest of the Dilbert crew. All we know is that this looks like another, typical example of someone suffering over-the-top ramifications for pushing back — or even just questioning or making fun of — woke politics.

