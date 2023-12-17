Did Taylor Swift Drop An F-Bomb? OutKick Digs Into Pop Star’s Mad Reaction To Travis Kelce Play

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift has entered her ‘no f**ks given’ era.

The trending pop star is back, cheering on her beau, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. T-Swift is ready to go to war against the Patriots and NFL refs. In attendance for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium between Kansas City and New England, Swift is going through all the emotions; worse than her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal. But that’s a different story.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 17: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Ashley Avignone cheer after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 17: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Swift hit a fever pitch early in the game after disagreeing with a ‘no-call’ pass interference play that kept Kelce from scoring. Taylor was up in arms, and seemingly dropped some colorful language.

During the play, the camera turned to Taylor as she turned Red.

(Q: Did she yell, “that’s a foul,” or “what the f**k”?)

WATCH (Parental Guidance Advised):

Screaming "..the f**k??!" Looking for a pass interference call.



Took Taylor Swift 3 months to become like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/0fXrj8j1I9 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 17, 2023

She’s a fiery one! And per the opinion of the OutKick investigative team, she definitely dropped a hard F after seeing her boy toy go down. Travis appeared injured after the play, driving up Taylor’s disdain for New England and the officials.

As we’ve realized after more than half of a season of SwiftMania in the NFL, the music icon can get heated during games if things don’t go Trav’s way. That can either be a sign of true love or true NFL fandom… because nothing says irrational football fans like yelling “P.I.!!!” in the face of a reasonable defensive play.

Taylor has certainly lost it in the booth before, whether it’s a hard tackle on Kelce or a touchdown celebration.

After rumors of possible strain between the two over a missed birthday party, the Taylor and Kelce connection seems to be going strong.

One thing’s for sure, the last thing Patriots fans or referees want is to face the fury of Swifties.

We reached out to a professional lip reader; check back with OutKick for updates.