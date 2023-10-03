Did Taylor Swift Cause Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend To Drop The Unfollow Hammer On Brittany Mahomes?

Videos by OutKick

The fake nails are coming out in the battle between old friends Brittany Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, who pushed the social media nuclear weapon button — Kay Kay UNFOLLOWED Brit, according to reports.

If you’re reading the tea leaves, as the Gen Z and Millennial goofballs like to say, Kay Kay, who used to party and live the high-life with Brit and Jackson Mahomes at Chiefs games all across the U.S., is bitter over Kelce moving on in his life with a fake relationship with Taylor Swift that is being used as marketing fodder to pimp Pfizer shots, Bud Light and whatever Swift is promoting.

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole reportedly chose the nuclear option and dropped a HARD unfollow on her old friend Brittany Mahomes, presumably due to her budding friendship with Taylor Swift, who’s been linked to Kelce. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 1: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman watch from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

According to the New York Post, as of this week, Kayla Nicole had deleted Brittany from her Instagram friends list. Petty? You try losing the ability to fly private to NFL games where waiters deliver vodka Red Bulls until the private SUV says it’s time to go back to the private jet back to Kansas City.

Of course, emotions are going to get the best of a celebrity like Kayla Nicole. She’s human.

She can’t even watch a random NFL game without hearing about “tofu fed” Taylor Swift, as someone on her Instagram feed called her. Cornbread-fed Kay Kay has to see her alleged friend Brit Brit cozying up to Tofu Taylor on national television.

Bitter?

Kayla Nicole dropped this cryptic message on Instagram Story as the national media focused on Brittany Mahomes’ big weekend being friends with Taylor Swift. / Instagram Story

Well, how would you react if some billionaire is now in your spot in that NFL suite with her A-list friends and Brittany is finally realizing her dream of being super famous and all over tabloids around the world?

Meanwhile, Kayla is left dumping out thirst traps to test the NBA and NFL waters to see if any fish are in the mood to bite.

Ouch.

Is that grounds for the unfollow hammer?

You make the call.