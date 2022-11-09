Did Pete Carroll Just Take Another Shot At Russell Wilson?

Pete Carroll has never seem too bent out of shape about losing Russell Wilson. Perhaps it’s because the longtime marriage seriously ran its course towards the end?

If you listen closely to Carroll’s latest interview, you can certainly connect the dots.

Speaking to 710 AM in Seattle earlier this week, Carroll was asked about the emergence of QB Geno Smith.

Apparently, it’s all in the wristband! Go figure. It’s also something not everyone used to like.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” Carroll said. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

Pete Carroll cannot stop taking shots at Russell Wilson. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson struggles while Geno Smith thrives with Pete Carroll

Resistance, you say? Carroll didn’t drop names, but it ain’t exactly like trying to crack the Da Vinci Code here.

Carroll went on to praise the relationship between Smith and Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron, specifically pointing to the amount of trust his new QB has in the second-year coordinator.

“When Shane says something to Geno, he’s not doubting it,” Carroll said. “He’s just going with it, so there’s a real immediate flow and that accelerates all the process.”

Can’t imagine who would doubt it!

This isn’t the first time Carroll has taken a couple quiet jabs at Wilson.

When the Seahawks beat Wilson and the Broncos back in Week 1, Carroll went on the same radio show and said winning that game meant “a lot” to his roster.

He was then asked why.

“You figure that out,” Carroll said. “It was really meaningful and they really wanted it and I knew we were playing for a lot more than just the regular stuff. We have a real connection with the history. They feel it and they love the fact that they played here and they love seeing us do well. The game isn’t about an individual player here or there. It’s about team. This is the ultimate team sport.

“Sometimes when so much focus goes, you know, it just rubs guys wrong I guess, or whatever. But I’m thrilled that we won that game. It was significant for a lot of reasons beyond just it’s the first game of the year and all that.”

Geno Smith is a really good listener, according to Pete Carroll. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll

Carroll was also asked in that same interview how the team defended Wilson so well, and basically said Mr. Unlimited is apparently very limited when he’s rolling to his left.

“When he moves to his left, it’s hard for him numbers-wise and all that,” Carroll said.

Wilson promptly responded a few weeks later after the team beat San Francisco on Sunday Night Football.

Russell Wilson on his throw to Kendall Hinton on third-and-10 on the go-ahead drive:



"I went left. I guess I can still go left." — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) September 26, 2022

Wilson was also asked later Wednesday about Carroll’s suspicious comments, and responded in similar fashion.

“Won a lot of games without one on the wrist,” he said.

Russell Wilson on not wearing a wristband in Seattle: “Won a lot of games without one on the wrist” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 9, 2022

Look, between the ‘Let’s Ride’ stuff, the horrible Subway commercials and the airplane calisthenics, it’s been a pretty awful year for Russell Wilson.

The Broncos also STINK, just traded away Bradley Chubb, and there have already been rumors about Nathaniel Hackett being a one-and-done coach.

Combine all of that with Geno Smith being a legit MVP candidate out of NOWHERE and the Seahawks leading the NFC West, and it’s easy to see why Pete Carroll is absolutely feeling himself right now.