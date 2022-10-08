Did Lane Kiffin Have Ole Miss Score To Cover The Spread?

Apparently Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is familiar with the phrase, “Good teams win, great teams cover.” That appears to be the only explanation for what happened at the end of the Ole Miss contest against Vanderbilt.

While #9 Ole Miss didn’t exactly bulldoze Vandy today in Nashville, near the end of the game the result was not in doubt. The Rebels trailed at halftime, 20-17, which was a bit of a surprise for a Top 10 team that was a 17-point favorite entering the game.

But Ole Miss kicked it into high-gear in the second half, scoring 21 points in the third quarter to take a three-score lead. Following a 72-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart to Jonathan Mingo with under seven minutes remaining in the game, it was all but over with the Rebels leading 45-20. At least, it seemed that way.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin looks up at the scoreboard and wonders what he needs to do to cover the spread … probably. (Photo via Getty Images)

Vanderbilt — in an effort to get the score more respectable — quickly drove down the field, scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion. That, of course, made the score 45-28. For all you degenerates out there — myself included — we know that means the game would push on the 17-point spread.

Following a failed Vanderbilt onside kick, the contest seemed certain to head into that push. But Ole Miss bettors can thank head coach Lane Kiffin for what happened next.

Not only did the Rebels go for it on 4th and 2 on the ensuing drive, they eventually got the ball down to the Vanderbilt 1-yard line with just 18 seconds left in the game. It was first-and-goal from the 1. There were less than 20 seconds left in the game and the Commodores had only two timeouts left.

All Ole Miss had to do was kneel down to walk away with a 17-point victory. But Lane Kiffin cares about all Ole Miss fans, even the ones who are only on board for one week. You put your money on Ole Miss, you better believe Lane Kiffin is going to do everything he can to make sure you get that money back and then some.

Lane Kiffin ran up the score for all Ole Miss (-17) bettors out there 💰



pic.twitter.com/k4L7nW8zFG — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 8, 2022

What an all-time alpha move by Lane Kiffin. Not only does Ole Miss win the game to move to 6-0 season, but they cover a 17-point spread on the road at Vanderbilt.

For those who backed Vandy, I don’t know what to tell you. You probably felt really good up by three at halftime while getting 17 points. But you should never count out Lane Kiffin. Shame on you.