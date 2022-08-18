Dick Vitale Announces Incredible Health News After Battling Cancer

Dick Vitale is officially cancer free.
After battling cancer multiple times in a very short period of time, the legendary college basketball pundit tweeted Wednesday night he’s officially cancer free.
“Thank u to ALL of YOU that have sent me [prayer emojis],” Vitale tweeted to his followers and fans.
The legendary ESPN pundit had battled melanoma and lymphoma all in the past year, according to Yahoo Sports.
Now, after fighting like hell to beat the terrible disease, Vitale has announced to his followers that he’s free of cancer.
If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, nothing will.
Vitale had to miss a lot of time from TV while battling cancer, and the fact he’s now cancer free should be a sign that he’ll eventually return to having a huge role, once again, in the world of college basketball.
Dick Vitale is an absolute star, and college basketball just doesn’t feel the same without him. He’s been a part of the sport’s DNA for decades.
Now, he’s cleared of cancer after a brutal fight, and fans around the country couldn’t be happier for him!