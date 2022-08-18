Dick Vitale Announces Incredible Health News After Battling Cancer

Dick Vitale is officially cancer free.

After battling cancer multiple times in a very short period of time, the legendary college basketball pundit tweeted Wednesday night he’s officially cancer free.

“Thank u to ALL of YOU that have sent me [prayer emojis],” Vitale tweeted to his followers and fans.

Dr Rick Brown just notified me with my results of my major Pet Scan & told me news I wish EVERY cancer patient can hear . He said “Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE” ! Thank u to ALL of YOU that have sent me 🙏🙏🙏 . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 17, 2022

The legendary ESPN pundit had battled melanoma and lymphoma all in the past year, according to Yahoo Sports.

Dick Vitale is cancer free. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Now, after fighting like hell to beat the terrible disease, Vitale has announced to his followers that he’s free of cancer.

If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, nothing will.

College basketball pundit Dick Vitale is cancer free. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Vitale had to miss a lot of time from TV while battling cancer, and the fact he’s now cancer free should be a sign that he’ll eventually return to having a huge role, once again, in the world of college basketball.

Dick Vitale announces that he’s beaten cancer. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Dick Vitale is an absolute star, and college basketball just doesn’t feel the same without him. He’s been a part of the sport’s DNA for decades.

Dick Vitale beats cancer. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Now, he’s cleared of cancer after a brutal fight, and fans around the country couldn’t be happier for him!