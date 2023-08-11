Dianna Russini Reportedly Turns Down Raise From ESPN To Accept NFL Insider Job With The Athletic

Videos by OutKick

The hits just keep coming at ESPN, and the latest hit appears to be by choice, as NFL reporter Dianna Russini has reportedly decided to leave the network for The Athletic.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN offered Russini a raise to stay, but not even an increased salary could keep the 40-year-old in Bristol. The Post notes that negotiations between ESPN and Russini were “going well,” but she decided taking the leap to The Athletic was a better move.

Russini is expected to “start soon” at The Athletic where she will not only appear in videos and on podcasts but write NFL stories as well.

The loss of Russini comes at what certainly feels like a pivotal time for ESPN as it has laid off well over a dozen well-known personalities over the last handful of weeks including Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, and Ashley Brewer just to name a few.

At the end of the day, Russini is leaving one employer in flux for another that has plenty of moving parts right now.

The New York Times bought The Athletic for $550 million a year ago and recently decided to shut down its own sports desk to fold into The Athletic. The Times’ plan is expected to move around 40 sportswriters to other assignments, while The Athletic staff will handle daily sports coverage.

Russini is a notable get for The Athletic as it appears to be diving further into the video world. She is certainly a recognizable name, face, and extremely well connected in NFL circles.