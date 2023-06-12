The Athletic Lays Off 20, Reassigns More As New York Times-Owned Sports Media Entity Reorganizes

Videos by OutKick

The Athletic launched in 2016 with the goal of replacing local sports coverage that people traditionally got from newspapers. As the newspaper business started to die, the company aimed to bring those former consumers into the Digital Age. Which makes it somewhat ironic that the New York Times — a newspaper — eventually bought the company in 2022.

But things haven’t gone according to plan for the website. People have enough subscriptions in their life when it comes to streaming, so adding another one to read local sports stories doesn’t seem to be a good business model.

The New York Times purchased The Athletic in 2022 for $550 million, but the website hasn’t returned that investment thus far. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

As the company tries to figure out its next move, a small wave of layoffs is hitting this week.

Note also says Athletic is moving more than 20 reporters from current beats to new ones, including regional coverage or general assignment. — Ben Strauss (@benjstrauss) June 12, 2023

According to the Washington Post, The Athletic has not been a financial win for the Times to this point.

“Last year, [The Athletic] lost $6.8 million in February and March and another $12.6 million in the second quarter, according to the Times public filings. It lost $7.8 million in the most recent quarter,” the Post reports.

By my math, that’s over $27 million lost in a year-and-a-half. And it’s not like the New York Times is a thriving newspaper that can afford to eat money on a bad investment.

According to Yahoo Finance last month, “The New York Times Co. missed estimates for quarterly revenue … as a turbulent economy sapped digital subscriber growth and forced businesses to cut back on advertising spending.”

The Athletic, New York Times trying to completely rethink strategy for the struggling website

No one knows what’s next for The Athletic. However, it seems the company’s original mission — to cover all major US professional sports teams with a dedicated reporter — is dead.

It’s a sad day for those affected by the layoffs, and not something we wish upon anyone. Some of the people laid off took to Twitter to announce their dismissals.

Wanted everyone to know that today is my last day at The Athletic, sports business is being eliminated as part of the layoffs today. For the first time in my professional life I am a free agent, open to opportunities inside journalism and out. — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) June 12, 2023

Welp, some personal news: The Athletic has let me go as part of a small wave of layoffs. But hell, it's been a good run, 41 years-plus of sports journalism, some of it damned good. I'm sad I don't get to walk away on my own terms, but that doesn't often happen. So…



-30- — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) June 12, 2023

Well, the news is going to get out somehow, so might as well say it here… I was part of the layoffs today at The Athletic. The news came as a surprise and I'm still processing it, but coming close to six full years there, I'd like to think it was a pretty good run. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) June 12, 2023

So, I was also a part of the layoffs today at The Athletic.

Still trying to process it, but I am grateful for the past 4 years covering the Cavs.



I worked with some incredibly talented people, and am so grateful I had the chance to work and learn from them. So thank you all. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) June 12, 2023

I'm part of the wave of The Athletic layoffs today as it shifts its sports coverage priorities. Please continue go support the great newsroom and journalism they do. pic.twitter.com/iKFIXeuMpY — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) June 12, 2023

Sorry to say I am part of the cuts at The Athletic, and today is my last day.

I'm still processing it, so I'm not sure what's next.

But I want it known I loved every minute of this job the last 5 years and will be eternally thankful to have worked with so many incredible people. — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) June 12, 2023

