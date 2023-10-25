Diamondbacks Pitcher Zac Gallen Expertly Trolls Phillies Fan With Simple Reminder Of When Their Next Game Is

Videos by OutKick

The Arizona Diamondbacks are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2001, and the Philadelphia Phillies, well, they’re not. Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen was more than happy to remind the team’s fans of this on X after Game 7 of the NLCS.

After the Diamondbacks clinched the National League pennant — on the road in a series during which they looked dead in the water at multiple points — you can understand why a celebration was in order.

Gallen posted a simple GIF to X that featured 50 Cent driving away.

Well, that’s innocuous enough. However, at least one Phillies fan wasn’t feeling it.

Unfortunately, X user @docowens2002 — who according to his bio is a “Proud Philadelphia Educator and Philly Sports Fanatic!” — protected his tweets (or posts or whatever). That’s a real shame because it would’ve been nice to see what he said, but we can safely assume he didn’t send Gallen and the D-Backs his best wishes.

Whatever it was, it got Gallen to fire back in a way that went straight for the Phillies fan’s proverbial jugular.

Gallen Responded With A Brutal Reminder

The Diamondbacks starter decided to hit this Phillies fan where it hurt, by sending a not-so-subtle reminder of when his team will be back in action.

Make sure to get those tix for your next game pic.twitter.com/NTiXGZDTud — Zac Gallen (@zacgallen23) October 25, 2023

“Make sure to get those tix for your next game,” Gallen wrote. This was accompanied by a screenshot of a Google search for Phillies spring training tickets.

It’s a brutal reminder that the Phils won’t be back in action for about four-and-a-half or five months. Yet, at the same time, it’s weirdly helpful. That way @docownes2002 won’t forget to snag those spring training tickets. Clearwater is nice that time of year.

Also, it seems kind of weird that when you search for Phillies spring training tickets, StubHub goes, “Hey, if you like the Phillies you’ll probably want some reggae tickets!” I’m not sure how big the center of the Phillies/reggae fan diagram is, but perhaps I’m missing something.

After that little exchange, surely Gallen’s attention shifted to the task at hand which is facing the Texas Rangers in the World Series.

Gallen started two games in the NLCS both of which were losses. He gave up 14 hits and 9 runs while recording 5 strikeouts over 11 innings pitched.

