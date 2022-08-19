DeVonta Smith Roasts Former Georgia Star In Brutal Fashion

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith isn’t a man you want to verbally spar with.

The Alabama Heisman winner roasted Browns defensive back Richard LeCounte in an unbelievably brutal fashion Thursday afternoon.

DeVonta Smith roasts Richard LeCounte. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

During the joint practice, Smith told LeCounte the last time he saw him, the former Alabama star dominated him so badly in a game against Georgia, he got LeCounte benched, according to Josh Tolentino.

Joint practices getting spicy! Browns Richard LeCounte extended his trashtalking toward #Eagles DeVonta Smith. Smith says last time he saw LeCounte he put him on the bench in reference to Alabama-Georgia days. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 18, 2022

Not only did Smith verbally abuse LeCounte during the joint practice, he thoroughly dominated Cleveland’s defense for multiple big plays.

#Eagles DeVonta Smith responds during the next 11v11 rep by burning the Browns defense on a slant route. He picks up a ton of YAC too. Play called dead when he reaches the safety. Could’ve been 6 in a real game. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 18, 2022

Now Smith draws a DPI against Greedy Williams 40 yards from the LOS. Smith nearly hauled in the one-handed grab, but lots of contact involved, and nearest official flags the Browns. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 18, 2022

Just in case you all didn’t already know, rivalries run deep and it doesn’t change when you get to the NFL. SEC teams hate each other.

Smith was one of the greatest receivers in the history of college football and LeCounte was a very solid defensive back for the Bulldogs.

Clearly, there’s still no love lost now that both are in the NFL.

Also, DeVonta Smith has every right in the world to talk trash about his career against Georgia. In 2020, the former Alabama superstar went off for 167 yards and two touchdowns during a 41-24 win over Kirby Smart’s team.

That’s what we like to call a dominating performance in the world of college football.

Props to DeVonta Smith for verbally cutting it up with LeCounte. That’s the kind of energy that keeps fans excited and interested.