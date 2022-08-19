DeVonta Smith Roasts Former Georgia Star In Brutal Fashion

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith isn’t a man you want to verbally spar with.
The Alabama Heisman winner roasted Browns defensive back Richard LeCounte in an unbelievably brutal fashion Thursday afternoon.
During the joint practice, Smith told LeCounte the last time he saw him, the former Alabama star dominated him so badly in a game against Georgia, he got LeCounte benched, according to Josh Tolentino.
Not only did Smith verbally abuse LeCounte during the joint practice, he thoroughly dominated Cleveland’s defense for multiple big plays.
Just in case you all didn’t already know, rivalries run deep and it doesn’t change when you get to the NFL. SEC teams hate each other.
Smith was one of the greatest receivers in the history of college football and LeCounte was a very solid defensive back for the Bulldogs.
Clearly, there’s still no love lost now that both are in the NFL.
Also, DeVonta Smith has every right in the world to talk trash about his career against Georgia. In 2020, the former Alabama superstar went off for 167 yards and two touchdowns during a 41-24 win over Kirby Smart’s team.
That’s what we like to call a dominating performance in the world of college football.
Props to DeVonta Smith for verbally cutting it up with LeCounte. That’s the kind of energy that keeps fans excited and interested.