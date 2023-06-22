Videos by OutKick

Devin Sanchez can play anywhere in the country, but it doesn’t sound like he is going to stay in Texas. The five-star prospect is the No. 1-ranked defensive back in the Class of 2025.

There is still a very long way to go in his recruitment. He doesn’t have to sign his National Letter Intent until December of 2024, at the earliest, or could choose to wait until February of 2025.

Regardless of when Sanchez commits, the Houston-native has his pick of the litter. Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, UCF and Ole Miss are among the 32 schools that have offered scholarships to the 6-foot-2, 170-pound corner.