Videos by OutKick
Devin Sanchez can play anywhere in the country, but it doesn’t sound like he is going to stay in Texas. The five-star prospect is the No. 1-ranked defensive back in the Class of 2025.
There is still a very long way to go in his recruitment. He doesn’t have to sign his National Letter Intent until December of 2024, at the earliest, or could choose to wait until February of 2025.
Regardless of when Sanchez commits, the Houston-native has his pick of the litter. Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, UCF and Ole Miss are among the 32 schools that have offered scholarships to the 6-foot-2, 170-pound corner.
Sanchez received an offer from the Crimson Tide back in June of 2022 and had nothing but great things to say about the program and its head coach.
Coach Saban is the DB whisperer. His stamp on my ability says everything to me. I just want to get back to work and keep improving my game.— Devin Sanchez, via TD Alabama
Most recently, Sanchez visited Columbus to check out the Buckeyes. Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline gave him a very unique pitch that had to do with the school’s knack for landing top pass-catchers year-in and year-out.
Ohio State, which Sanchez believes is one of the few schools that can refer to itself as ‘DBU,’ left a strong impression on the nation’s top-ranked defensive back. The same cannot be said for his in-state schools.
Sanchez prefaced his thoughts on the Aggies and Longhorns with “no disrespect,” but whenever someone says “no disrespect,” he or she usually follows it up with something disrespectful.
Coming out of Texas is best for me because I feel like that’s where the best DBs go. No disrespect to all those Texas schools down there — I mean, I go down and I see them all and I have fun with them. But I feel like me and the talent I have, I feel like coming to a school like Ohio State or Alabama, that’s where I’m going to get developed.— Devin Sanchez, via The Columbus Dispatch
Needless to say, Sanchez probably won’t be committing to Texas, Texas A&M or any of the schools in the Lone Star State. It sounds like the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide have a leg up at this point in time.