Boxer Devin Haney Arrested On Gun Charge

Boxer Devin Haney was arrested Thursday morning in Hollywood.

The undefeated 30-0 boxer was arrested on a felony possession of a concealed weapon charge after a gun was found in his vehicle during a Thursday morning traffic stop shortly after midnight, according to TMZ.

Haney was driving, but the person who was informed police of the weapon. The cops allegedly found it after getting everyone out of the vehicle.

Haney was ultimately charged because the vehicle is registered to him, and nobody else claimed the weapon, according to the same TMZ report.

He was released Thursday morning on $35,000 bail and will return to court in August.

Devin Haney arrested on gun charge. (Photo by Jeff Lewis/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

As always, Haney has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

You don’t want to live in a country where it’s guilty until proven innocent. Just ask Brittney Griner what it’s like dealing with a deeply corrupt criminal justice system.

Devin Haney faces a felony possession of a concealed weapon in California. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Having said that, Haney is facing a very serious charge. He’s not being accused of a minor charge or ticket. The boxing star is facing felony possession of a concealed weapon.

California’s gun laws are notoriously strict. The state has some of the toughest gun laws in America, and you could serve real time if convicted of violating them.

Devin Haney faces serious gun charge in California. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

For Devin Haney’s sake, he needs to find a great lawyer capable of fighting the case so it doesn’t harm his boxing career. If you are going to have guns in California, make sure you’re not breaking the law. The state simply doesn’t play games when it comes to firearms.