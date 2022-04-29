in NBA

Devin Booker Starts For Phoenix, But So What? Pelicans Lead 58-48 At Halftime

NEW ORLEANS – The much-anticipated return of Phoenix Suns’ guard Devin Booker happened Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Booker started after missing the last three games of the Western Conference opening round series of the NBA Playoffs with a strained right hamstring.

But it has not mattered so far. Booker scored just two points with three rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes as his team trailed 58-48 at the half. Booker was 1 of 4 from the field and 0 of 3 from three-point range with one turnover.

Phoenix leads the series 3-2. Should New Orleans win Thursday night, Game 7 will be Saturday in Phoenix.

Booker’s only basket was a jumper from 16 feet to put the Suns up, 11-4, with 9:03 to play in the first quarter. The Pelicans came back from that and took an 18-17 lead with 4:36 to go in the first quarter. The opening period ended tied at 28-28.

New Orleans outscored Phoenix 9-0 from the 4:18 mark of the second quarter to 3:16 remained to take its biggest lead of the game at 50-40 and stretched that to 54-42.

Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 12 points at the half, and Chris Paul had 10. C.J. McCollum led New Orleans with 13 points, and Brandon Ingram had 12.

Devin BookerMonty WilliamsNew Orleans PelicansPhoenix Suns

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau has been on the LSU beat since 1998 with multiple outlets in Louisiana, prior to that he had covered both Auburn and Alabama. He won first place for his game feature on LSU's upset at Florida last season from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He was also named Beat Writer of Year, by Louisiana Sports Writers Association in July; placed in three Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) categories – Beat Writer, Explanatory, Game Coverage – last spring. Guilbeau was also the FWAA first-place winner for columns in 2017 and was also the top overall winner in 2016 FWAA placing first for his game story, second in columns, and receiving honorable mention for features.

