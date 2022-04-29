Devin Booker Returns For Phoenix And Ends New Orleans’ Season With 3-Point Dagger To Take Series

NEW ORLEANS – Devin Booker started slowly and ineffectively for Phoenix.

But in the end, he picked up where he left off in Game 2 when he strained his hamstring and missed the next three games of this Western Conference opening round of the NBA Playoffs – hitting from three-point range.

Booker hit a critical, 3-pointer from 25 feet away to put the Suns ahead of New Orleans for good at 106-104 with 1:42 left, and Phoenix went on to win 115-109 and take the series, four games to two, in front of 18,000 at the Smoothie King Center.

The Suns will advance to play the winner of the Dallas-Utah series.

Booker scored 31 points with seven from 3-point range before he injured his hamstring in Game 2 in Phoenix. As of Wednesday, he was listed as out for this game. Booker started slow and had just two points on 1-of-4 shooting in the first half.

The shooting guard missed his first five three-pointers before making the dagger on this night and finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. He added a pair of free throws with 19.2 seconds to go for a 114-109 lead.

“Just progression,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said before the game of his decision to play Booker. “That’s all. Nothing jaw dropping at all. He’s just gotten more conditioning done on the floor. That’s it.”

But his three-pointer dropped the jaws of the Pelicans and their fans.

So did Phoenix point guard Chris Paul’s deadly shooting. The former New Orleans star set a NBA Playoff record with 14-of-14 shooting, according to ESPN, and scored 33 points with eight assists and five rebounds. Just two games ago in New Orleans, Paul hit a playoff career low four points in a loss to the Pelicans.

Deandre Ayton scored 22 points with seven rebounds. Malik Bridges added 18 points, including a dunk for a 108-104 lead with 1:28 to go just after Booker’s three-pointer.Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points and 11 assists.

New Orleans finished the regular season 36-46 but got into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed by beating the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game. No. 1 seed Phoenix finished the regular season at 64-18 and finaly overwhelmed New Orleans.

The Pelicans led by 58-48 at the half, but quickly found itself in a game as the Suns came back. Phoenix took its first lead since the second quarter on a Paul jumper with 6:09 left in the third period for a 70-69 advantage.

New Orleans regained the lead and was up 85-82 entering the fourth quarter.

Booker’s only basket of the first half was a jumper from 16 feet to put the Suns up, 11-4, with 9:03 to play in the first quarter. The Pelicans recovered and took an 18-17 lead with 4:36 to go in the first quarter. The opening period ended tied at 28-28.

New Orleans outscored Phoenix 9-0 from the 4:18 mark of the second quarter to 3:16 remained to take its biggest lead of the game at 50-40 and stretched that to 54-42.

Ayton led Phoenix with 12 points at the half, and Paul had 10. McCollum led New Orleans with 13 points, and Ingram had 12.