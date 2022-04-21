Devin Booker Expected To Miss ‘2-3 Weeks’ With Hamstring Strain

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is now expected to miss two to three weeks with a grade 1 hamstring strain, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports. Booker dropped 31 points in the first half of Game 2’s 125-114 loss to the Pelicans and asked to come out with 4:45 remaining in his scoreless third quarter. He was contesting an attempt at the rim from Pelicans big man Jaxson Hayes.

We were headed for a likely sweep in the first round, but now the Pelicans have a slither of hope. Sucks to see injuries play a role this early in the postseason.

That recovery window likely pushes Booker for a second round return, provided the Suns advance. Most analysts still believe the No. 1 seed Suns will scorch the Zion-less Pelicans, but the Pelicans are now showing some firepower of their own. A mid-season trade for CJ McCollum brought a good counterpart to high-scoring forward Brandon Ingram. Ingram poured in 37 points to force the series to a tie at one game apiece.

Devin Booker has had his fair share of hamstring ailments over the years, including Game 3 of the NBA Finals last season and back in November. It’s tough to replace a player who can drop 50 on any given night, however the Suns do have one of the best shooting groups in the playoffs. Will they survive the Pelicans’ best punch?

We didn’t think Chris Paul’s clutch gene would be tested this early in the playoffs — his time is now.

"It sucks, especially when he's playing like he was playing tonight." Chuck discusses Devin Booker's injury in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/vL5X0Lq2nu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 20, 2022

Game 3 tips-off in New Orleans Friday where Phoenix will surely get the Pelicans’ best punch.