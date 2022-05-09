Devin Booker Breaks News That Suns’ Monty Williams Named NBA Coach of Year

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams will be NBA Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season, if you believe Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

And there’s no reason not to. Booker should know.

“Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been voted the NBA’s COY, book tells sources. A formal announcement is expected later today,” Booker tweeted.

Not long after, Shams Charania of The Athletic followed with similar news.

Williams led the Suns to a 64-18 record this season, the best in the entire NBA. In three years, he has guided them to a .656 winning percentage and the NBA Finals, winning the Western Conference title last season.

Last month, Williams was named Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

“I am thrilled and overwhelmed to be recognized by my peers and receive the Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year Award from the NBCA,” Williams said at the time. “The coaches in our league sacrifice so much to serve their teams, and there are so many outstanding coaches deserving of this honor.”