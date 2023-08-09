Devils Star Jack Hughes Delivers Pre-Game Speech To Beach Volleyball Players: ‘It Comes Down To Heart, Not Your Boobs’

Videos by OutKick

If you’re looking for some extra motivation before a competition, then New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes might be your guy. The 22-year-old center knows a thing or two about what it takes to win. He is coming off of a 52-win season after all.

To add to that the Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky, is high on the guy. He says that Hughes reminds him of himself. You can’t receive a compliment better than that one as a hockey player.

So when a group of women in matching hats and swimsuits asked for a pre-game speech from the alternate captain prior to playing some beach volleyball, he delivered. He could have thrown in a bunch of hockey slang and confused the volleyball players, but he didn’t do that.

Hughes understood the assignment before him and kept his pre-game motivational message short and sweet. More importantly, he kept it in terms that everyone – no matter what – could understand. The key to winning comes down to heart.

That’s probably something everyone who has competed in sports has heard at some point. But there’s a very slim chance they’ve heard the twist to the phrase that Hughes added. He pointed out that it was not the boobs that made the difference.

For anyone who thought that winning might come down to boobs, it does not. Not even when it comes to beach volleyball. Hughes, who seems to be enjoying his offseason, cleared that up for anyone who might have confused heart with boobs.

Jack Hughes Knows How To Win

Hughes was caught on video sharing his knowledge with the team. He said, “This is what it comes down to, heart, not boobs. It comes down to heart.”

From the looks of it the speech hit home. The video thanked him with a text overlay that read, “Thanks for the warm up speech Jack!”

THIS WAS ON MY FYP?!? 😭😭 no wonder they said he wasn’t good at speeches pic.twitter.com/TRPfSxA4kn — Reanne (@estapas) August 8, 2023

You’re not laying an egg after this kind of speech. This is an NHL star, a professional athlete, hyping you up. You’re going out and giving it your all after that.

Hughes, who is one year into an 8-year $64 million deal with the Devils, is obviously preparing for another season of winning himself. He might have a bright future ahead of him as a beach volleyball coach.