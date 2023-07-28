Cowboys 5-Foot-5 Rookie Deuce Vaughn Showing Out For Short Kings

Videos by OutKick

Deuce Vaughn, a little running back in Big D, seems likely to soon be the NFL’s most popular player amongst short kings.

In fact, he might already be there.

A throne once occupied by the likes of Darren Sproles, Danny Woodhead and Maurice Jones-Drew is now under the ownership of the 5-foot-5-inch Vaughn, a sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in April’s draft.

And he appears up to the task.

Though training camp is still in its first week, Deuce Vaughn is already standing out, if not standing tall.

Case in point:

5’5" Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn looks like a toddler who broke loose on the field after stealing someone's phone and won't give it back pic.twitter.com/tofgQTLHRP — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) July 28, 2023

Botched punt return aside (sun was definitely in his eyes), the Deuce is loose! Little guy’s got some wiggle, no doubt. Sure, it’s training camp and the hitting is minimal, if at all. But who’s to say defenders could get their paws on the pint-sized back anyways?

And, most importantly, don’t ruin this for me – a fellow short king!

Just enjoy the show.

Dak Prescott pass to Deuce Vaughn pic.twitter.com/6dHkNeMSA4 — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) July 27, 2023

#Cowboys rookie running back Deuce Vaughn has quick feet. Interesting possibility as Mike McCarthy works on space game. pic.twitter.com/urO9WgorSG — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) July 26, 2023

Vaughn Stood Out At Kansas State

Vaughn’s early success shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. He’s been doing this for a while. In just three seasons at Kansas State Deuce Vaughn rushed for more than 3,600 yards (second most in KState history) and scored 38 total touchdowns. He was named an All-American in 2021 and 2022.

Deuce Vaughn played big at Kansas State and is attempting to do the same in Dallas. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In Dallas, he has a real chance to make an impact now that Ezekiel Elliott no longer occupies a spot on the Cowboys’ depth chart. Though Ronald Jones was added in free agency and Tony Pollard is a lock to start, the short king could get some run.

Tony Pollard, Ronald Jones & Deuce Vaughn during running back drills. pic.twitter.com/FvWErSblrZ — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) July 26, 2023

Quarterback Dak Prescott seemingly agrees. Last month he told Dallas’ 96.7 The Ticket of Vaughn: “I think he’s going to be a very talented player that can help us immediately.” Vaughn has also already received an endorsement from Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy who previously told the team’s website: “There are some very distinct concepts I have in mind for him. … He’s a dynamic player.”

I think I speak for all of my fellow vertically challenged brethren when I say we can’t wait to watch this short king rule.

