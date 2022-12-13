Detroit School Board To Remove Dr. Ben Carson’s Name From Public School Over His Political Opinions

The Detroit School Board has voted to change the name of the Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine.

One might wonder why the school would scrub Dr. Ben Carson’s name from its title. Carson’s accomplishments are substantial. He performed the first successful separation of conjoined twins that were attached at the back of the head.

The answer, of course, is that his political views run afoul of the worldview of the school board in Detroit.

As reported by The National Desk, calls to remove Carson as the namesake of the school began during his time working for the Trump administration. Dr. Carson served as the 17th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2017 to 2021. He was also a presidential candidate in the 2016 Republican primaries.

Such political affiliation explains the lack of uproar over a predominantly black school disassociating itself from an influential black doctor.

The anti-racists only come out when politically convenient.

Detroit school board votes to remove Dr. Ben Carson’s name from public high school.

Ben Carson’s response

Carson says he was not surprised to see his hometown district vote in favor of the change.

“Cancel culture is alive and well. It’s infiltrating. Political correctness, wokeness, cancel culture, this is going to destroy us as a nation if we don’t get a grip on it,” said Carson.

His former staff from the Department of Housing and Urban Development penned an op-ed criticizing the move, writing:

“[Carson] has impeccable morals, impeccable character,” said Coffey. “The students who are at that school, certainly he is somebody they can look up to, that they can try to emulate. He’s a great example of our country.”

The above letter included 55 signatures.

The name change comes at a time students are barely reading at grade level or prepared for the next semester of arithmetic. Carson described this development in an interview on Fox News as a “systemic failure of students.”

“And we’re seeing this wokeness spreading throughout our community to the destruction of our community. How does it do any good for us to demonize people with whom we disagree and to teach that to our children at a time when the math scores are down, the reading scores are down; academic performance is down?” Carson adds.

Perhaps passing students who are not functionally illiterate ought to take priority over renaming a school because a doctor’s politics represent the wrong half of the country.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case in the Detroit Public School system.

#PoliticsOverReadingLevels.