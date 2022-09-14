Detroit Police Officer Suspended After OnlyFans Discovered

A Detroit police officer was suspended from the force this week after her OnlyFans account was discovered. The officer had joined the police department in March and resigned prior to the investigation into her adult site.

The Detroit Police Department discovered that Janelle Zielinski had an OnlyFans account so they decided to launch an investigation. The investigation, which appears to have included signing up for her account, revealed that she was posting pornographic videos. It resulted in her suspension.

Zielinski had put in her resignation the day before the investigation was launched. The effective date of her resignation was set for September 23. The suspension ensures that she has worked her last day as a Detroit police officer.

Janelle Zielinski/Image Credit FOX 2 Detroit

Protect, Serve, & Provide Adult Content

Chris Graveline, the director of the Detroit Police Department’s Professional Standards section, released a statement about the investigation. He said, “One of our officers through her Instagram account had a paywall set up and was posting pornographic videos on the other side of the paywall.”

It’s unclear how the police department was made aware of Zielinski’s OnlyFans. But it was reported that Chief James White found out about the page on Tuesday morning. He launched the investigation that resulted in the suspension.

“One of the bedrocks of DPD is you have to keep your private life unsullied as well. This is a major point of emphasis to our officers so when we see something like this, Command moves very quickly. Chief White takes these things very seriously because it represents not just DPD but all of the city of Detroit,” Graveline said.

We all know there’s no such thing as bad publicity. That’s certainly the case here for this former officer.

Zielinski revealed on Instagram that the recent news has sent her OnlyFans into the top 19%. She also told her followers that her resignation had nothing to do with the investigation.

Janelle Zielinski/Instagram Story

Janelle Zielinski/Instagram Story

In addition to being a now former Detroit police officer, and a rising OnlyFans star, Zielinski is really into bodybuilding. That might be part of the growing interest in her content (don’t tell A-Rod).

People like what they like and will pay for it. It’s not my thing, but I’m not here to judge – to each their own.