HYPE TRAIN COMING: Detroit Lions Sell Out Season Tickets For The First Time In Ford Field History

Hype is truly off the charts for the Detroit Lions, and fans can’t get their hands on tickets fast enough.

The Detroit Lions finished last season 9-8, and the team narrowly missed making the playoffs. Now, the Lions are the favorite in the NFC North.

Fans are expecting the best season in a very long time. Dan Campbell has the squad trending up, and fans are ecstatic for whatever is coming.

You don’t have to believe me. The ticket sales data tells the entire story.

The Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell face huge expectations in 2023. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Detroit Lions sell out of season tickets.

The Detroit Lions have sold out all their season tickets for the first time in Ford Field history. The team’s home stadium opened in 2002.

It’s been more than two decades since the doors opened on Ford Field and only just now has the team sold out its season tickets.

Not even with Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson could the team get it done. Well, it’s happened going into Campbell’s third season.

The Detroit Lions sell out of season tickets for the first time in Ford Field history. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Expectations for the Lions are very high.

The fans are absolutely buzzing, and it’s not hard to figure out why. Detroit went 8-2 in the final ten games of the season. If it weren’t for a 1-6 start, the Lions would have cruised to the playoffs.

There’s a serious argument to be made Detroit was playing the best football in the league during that 10 game stretch.

Jared Goff was playing at a high level, the team was winning and fans bought into Campbell as the franchise’s leader. Times were tough during that 1-6 start. Then, everything came together.

Now, fans are expecting that momentum to carry into 2023. The fact season tickets are already sold out proves everyone is fired up, and as a Lions fan, I can’t wait.

Will the Detroit Lions be solid in 2023? (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are used to being a joke. The saying “That’s why they’re the Lions” exists for a reason. The team always seems to disappoint and blow big games. For the first time in a long time, it appears that’s no longer the attitude around the franchise. We’ll find out whether or not the hype is justified starting week one against the Chiefs.