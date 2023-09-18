Did The Refs Miss An Obvious Holding Call On Seahawks Game-Winning Play?

Videos by OutKick

It appears the Detroit Lions might have been hosed on the final play of the game against the Seahawks.

Seattle pulled off a solid overtime win on the road over the Lions when Geno Smith hit Tyler Lockett for a game-winning touchdown.

The Seahawks walked off the field with a 37-31 victory.

Did refs miss an obvious holding call on Seattle’s final play against the Detroit Lions?

However, it appears the Seahawks might have caught a lucky break Sunday against Detroit. It appears offensive lineman Jake Curhan got away with a hold against Aidan Hutchinson right on the edge where Smith was.

The angle below appears to clearly show Hutchinson grabbed after beating Curhan and getting past him.

Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself whether or not it was a hold.

Should this have been called holding against Seattle on their game-winning play? pic.twitter.com/n4zZe2kup6 — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) September 17, 2023

Now, it’s important to note there’s no guarantee Hutchinson would have even gotten to Smith if he wasn’t held, as it appears he was.

However, a flag would have backed up the Seahawks 10 yards and it would have been 3rd and 12 from the 16-yard line.

The Seahawks still could have won the game in overtime, but it would have been much more challenging. Instead, the refs missed what looks like a clear call and the Lions are now 1-1.

The Detroit Lions lost to the Seattle Seahawks 37-31 Sunday. Did the refs miss an obvious holding call on the final play? It appeared Aidan Hutchinson was held. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Missed calls happen all the time in sports. It’s the nature of the beast. Teams can’t dwell on them. Is it frustrating? For sure, but Detroit also could have not allowed the game to get to a situation where it even matters. Ultimately, that’s on them, but it still looks like a clear hold.