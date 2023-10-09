Detroit Lions Linebacker’s Parents Stranded In Israel Amid Acts of Terror By Hamas

Videos by OutKick

Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel continue to weigh heavy on people worldwide. One of the individuals affected by the war is Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone. According to The Detroit News, Anzalone’s parents are currently stranded in Israel as part of a 53-person church tour group.

Sal and Judy Anzalone attend First Naples Baptist in Naples, Florida. Anzalone’s parents and the rest of the group arrived on Oct. 2. Now they’re hoping for a way out of Israel, which weighs heavy on the linebacker.

“It’s hard,” Anzalone, 29, said Sunday after the Lions’ Week 5 win.

Anzalone was proud of the win, contributing 11 tackles in the 42-24 victory over Carolina. Still, the uncertainty and torment foisted by the senseless attacks from Hamas leaves Anzalone and many more hoping for the safety of people in Israel.

“(It’s) really all I’ve been thinking about,” he shared.

As of current reporting, Hamas’ terrorist acts are responsible for the death of more than 700 innocent Israeli people. Hamas launched more than 2,200 rockets from Giza to areas concentrated with Israeli civilians.

Video and images from on the ground in Israel have been haunting. Families have been taken from their homes; Hamas foot soldiers freely fired at thousands of innocent Israelis; and survivors are left to wonder whether loved ones inside the allied state are safe.

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 24: Alex Anzalone, linebacker for the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions’ Alex Anzalone Deeply Affected By Israel-Hamas War

The church’s pastor, Alan Brumback, was able to update on the group’s status on Saturday, asking for prayers in the post.

“We are doing good at our hotel in Jerusalem,” Pastor Brumback posted. “Continue to pray for Israel and for this to be resolved as peacefully and quickly as possible. We are trusting in the Lord and we know that God’s got this.”

According to Detroit News, the church group is scheduled to fly out of Tel Aviv on Thursday (10/12). The city has not been deemed safe and was targeted in Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel.

Hamas’ attack on Israel has resulted in more than 1,100 deaths from both sides combined. Axios reported that several of the casualties in Israel were American citizens. Also, Multiple reports note possible American kidnappings.

Human rights were assaulted in Israel, and the Biden administration’s response fell short of provoking hesitation from the United States and Israel’s adversaries.

Anzalone mentioned President Biden in a social media post on Sunday, calling for the president to strengthen his response to the acts of war committed by the Iran-backed terrorist group. As relayed by Fox News Digital, Anzalone posted on X: “My parents are in this group. Please get my parents home… @POTUS.”

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 01: Alex Anzalone #34 of the Detroit Lions looks on from the bench in the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on January 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)