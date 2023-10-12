Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone Announces Parents’ Safe Return From Israel

Videos by OutKick

Here’s some good news … Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone shared on Thursday that his parents safely returned from Israel after being momentarily stranded in the chaos caused by the terrorist group Hamas.

Anzalone played Sunday’s game with a heavy heart, dwelling on the safety of his parents and the church group they were traveling with following Saturday’s unprovoked attack.

Sal and Judy Anzalone traveled to visit Jerusalem as a church trip, totaling 53 people who were stuck in the allied state. Thankfully, the Anzalones are back in the United States.

“Now, I’m happy,” Anzalone shared with the media.

The linebacker, who tallied 11 tackles in Week 5’s Lions win, had been in contact with his parents since Hamas’ attack. To date, the terrorist group murdered more than 1,000 Israelis.

“You can probably imagine. I feel like yesterday was tough, especially when you hear stuff still escalating over there and you’re not sure if their flight’s canceled or what’s really going on,” Anzalone added.

“What their Plan B is? What their Plan C is? So, I was on my phone all the time and in between periods at practice, just checking in, so yeah, it was tough.”

The NFL and a handful of teams (surprisingly, not all of them) have condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israel. Leading up to Thursday’s primetime game between the Broncos and Chiefs, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the NFL will ask its teams to hold a moment of silence before each Week 6 game.

Anzalone is glad to know his parents are back safe, knowing they weren’t entirely truthful about their situation in Israel during their visit to keep the linebacker from worrying.

He said, “The first thing I’m going to do is get a big hug, but next I’m going to ask is ‘what exactly happened?’ because I know they were hiding the truth. I know they were in the bunker a few times in their hotel, but they only told me that when they knew for sure they were getting out, so I’m sure they’ll have some stories to tell.”