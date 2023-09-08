Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions Score First TD Of 2023 NFL Season, NBC Cameras Cut Away From Possible NSFW Celebration

Videos by OutKick

The NFL season is here and the first touchdown is on the board! Hopefully, you placed a bet on Amon-Ra St. Brown to score the first touchdown of the NFL Kickoff Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions.

Because that’s exactly what happened!

Following an incredible decision from head coach Dan Campbell to fake a punt from his own 17-yard line, the Detroit Lions marched the rest of the way down the field and got into the endzone.

LIONS FAKE PUNT

That play was truly incredible, from a decision-making standpoint. It shows that Campbell is not afraid to take risks, especially in a game against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

A few minutes later, Jared Goff found his favorite target, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and he found the endzone for the first touchdown of the NFL season.

St. Brown broke into an … interesting? … celebration. And NBC cameras decided to cut away. Quickly.

The camera panned off of Amon Ra St Brown so fast because of his celebration 😂



There's no way 💀

Hopefully, someday you’ll be sitting a dive bar during “trivia night” and the host will ask, “Who scored the first touchdown of the 2023-24 NFL season?”

And you’re gonna be like, “hey, I remember reading an OutKick article about this! I know the answer!” Like with all bar trivia, your partner and/or teammates are going to be less impressed with your knowledge than you think they should be.

But that’s for then. For now, the NFL is back. The first touchdown is on the board.

Let’s go.