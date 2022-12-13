Lions Brutally Troll Vikings WR After He Guaranteed A Win

The Detroit Lions social media team chose violence after beating the Minnesota Vikings.

Dan Campbell and the Lions earned an incredibly impressive 34-23 home win over Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, but the winning didn’t stop once the clock hit zero.

Prior to the game Vikings receiver Jalen Reagor guaranteed Minnesota was going to march into Detroit, earn a win and clinch the division. Well, when that didn’t happen, the Lions unleashed a hilarious troll job featuring the doubt meme.

The Detroit Lions are on a roll right now.

Not only are the Lions 5-1 in the team’s last six games, but the team has gone full savage mode on and off the field.

This is simple grade-A trolling. It’s perfect. Reagor literally said he had “no doubts” about whether or not the Vikings would win.

The Detroit Lions troll the Vikings after impressive win. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If you drop the word “doubt” and then get blown up by a divisional rival, be prepared to get mocked and made fun of. It just usually doesn’t come from an opponent’s official account.

The Lions are just playing by a different set of rules under Dan Campbell. All bets are off. The team is winning, the vibes are solid and everyone is having fun. Now, the social media team is also getting in on the action.

The Detroit Lions are 6-7 after beating the Vikings. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Are we sure the NFL is ready for the Lions to actually be good? I’m not so sure, but it’s been an absolutely ton of fun to watch.