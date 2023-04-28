Football Fans Left Stunned By Detroit Drafting An RB In The First Round

Videos by OutKick
NFL fans were left in a state of confusion after the Detroit Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall Thursday night.
Gibbs was a standout player for the Crimson Tide, but most fans didn’t expect him to go as high as 12th overall in the first round.
Well, the Detroit Lions pulled the trigger and now have a stacked RB room with D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery. However, fans were very confused as to why the Lions made such a pick.
Social media reacts to Detroit drafting Jahmyr Gibbs.
While the Lions might be pumped about adding Gibbs, most people didn’t seem to understand it at all. As a Lions fan, I’m kind of right there with them.
It’s a very interesting pick.
The Lions selecting Jahmyr Gibbs is definitely unexpected. You know who else was stunned? Jahmyr Gibbs.
He said it was “pretty shocking” to go 12th overall and he expected to go in the “20s.”
Now, to be totally clear, Gibbs is a very talented player. He was solid at Georgia Tech, but he really took off at Alabama. Last season, he rushed for 926 yards and caught 44 passes for another 444 yards. He scored 10 touchdowns on the season, and was a nightmare for defenses in space.
There’s no question the man is a talented running back. However, was beefing up the RB really a top priority for the Lions? Apparently, it absolutely was a top priority.
We’ll see how it works out for Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell. This is the kind of pick fans won’t forget for a long time if it goes south. May the odds ever be in their favor!
Unless the Lions are thinking that either Montgomery or Swift are on their last legs, I have to wonder why they drafted Gibbs.
If Swift or Montgomery get hurt this year, everyone will go back and say they were so smart for drafting insurance.