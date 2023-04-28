Football Fans Left Stunned By Detroit Drafting An RB In The First Round

Videos by OutKick

NFL fans were left in a state of confusion after the Detroit Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall Thursday night.

Gibbs was a standout player for the Crimson Tide, but most fans didn’t expect him to go as high as 12th overall in the first round.

Well, the Detroit Lions pulled the trigger and now have a stacked RB room with D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery. However, fans were very confused as to why the Lions made such a pick.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 04: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Social media reacts to Detroit drafting Jahmyr Gibbs.

While the Lions might be pumped about adding Gibbs, most people didn’t seem to understand it at all. As a Lions fan, I’m kind of right there with them.

the lions taking Jahmyr gibbs when they already have swift and montgomery pic.twitter.com/msmiZIVTDb — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) April 28, 2023

DeAndre Swift owners seeing his value tank in real-time as the Lions draft Jahmyr Gibbs pic.twitter.com/NWbR6jBYKI — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) April 28, 2023

Detroit is having the worst draft



RB Jahmyr Gibbs at Pick 12

– 199 lb. pass-catching RB



LB Jack Campbell at Pick 18

– 3 career sacks in 4 years at Iowa



Clear misunderstanding of positional value



Disappointing for a team that had a chance to win the NFC Conference — Josh Larky (@jlarkytweets) April 28, 2023

Like… was Jahmyr Gibbs not going to be there at 18? I am SO confused by the Lions. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 28, 2023

I know the RB conversation is exhausting at this point, but the Lions this offseason have:



* Given David Montgomery a 3-year, $18M deal



* Used the 12th overall pick on Jahmyr Gibbs



That is a horrendous use of resources. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) April 28, 2023

Why? Just… why?



Jahmyr Gibbs is a stud. We have Swift AND Montgomery though…



This pick makes ZERO sense to me. Traded down to select our 3rd string RB? — MMG (@PapaMeagzz) April 28, 2023

Jahmyr Gibbs seeing the Lions draft him at 12



pic.twitter.com/k5DwISDgvS — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 28, 2023

It’s a very interesting pick.

The Lions selecting Jahmyr Gibbs is definitely unexpected. You know who else was stunned? Jahmyr Gibbs.

He said it was “pretty shocking” to go 12th overall and he expected to go in the “20s.”

VIDEO: Jahmyr Gibbs said he was "shocked" the Lions picked him at No. 12.



The Alabama running back expected to go in the 20s. pic.twitter.com/bztIycHmO1 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 28, 2023

Now, to be totally clear, Gibbs is a very talented player. He was solid at Georgia Tech, but he really took off at Alabama. Last season, he rushed for 926 yards and caught 44 passes for another 444 yards. He scored 10 touchdowns on the season, and was a nightmare for defenses in space.

There’s no question the man is a talented running back. However, was beefing up the RB really a top priority for the Lions? Apparently, it absolutely was a top priority.

Jahmyr Gibbs was drafted 12th overall by the Lions. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

We’ll see how it works out for Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell. This is the kind of pick fans won’t forget for a long time if it goes south. May the odds ever be in their favor!