Dan Campbell Bluntly Addresses Texas A&M Speculation

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has gone on the record about possibly taking the Texas A&M job.

The Aggies are in the process of hiring a new football coach after firing Jimbo Fisher and paying him a fortune to get lost.

Many believe Campbell – a former Aggies player – would be the dream hire. He has the Lions rolling and could return to the place he got his start in major football. However, a report earlier in the week indicated it wasn’t likely, and Dan Campbell has now confirmed that appears to be the case.

Dan Campbell rules out taking Texas A&M job.

Campbell was asked Friday if Texas A&M had reached out, and he seemed to confirm it when he responded with, “Um, maybe.”

The good news for Lions fans is they can breathe easy because Campbell doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.

“I wanna do everything I can to help them but coach for them,” the Lions head coach explained to the media.

Campbell says he won’t take Texas A&M job.

This is music to the ears of Detroit Lions fans, including myself. Dan Campbell has proven that he can be a hell of an NFL coach.

He’s in year three with the Lions, has shown incredible growth each season and the Lions are currently 7-2 as the franchise leads the NFC North.

The man has given hope to a fanbase that historically has had very little. The Lions have been known for being a punching bag in the NFL, and Campbell has done a great job of erasing that perception.

It simply wouldn’t make sense for him to take the Texas A&M job right now, even if it is very close to his heart and roots. Nobody walks away from the NFL when you’re riding hide. Furthermore, Dan Campbell built the Lions from scratch. He took the team from being awful to being one of the best in the NFL. He’s building an incredible legacy in Detroit, and that would be borderline impossible to walk away from.

There’s no doubt Texas A&M will have some solid options, but Dan Campbell won’t be one of them, according to the Lions coach. Let me know your thoughts on Campbell and who the Lions should hire at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.