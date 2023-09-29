Lions DT Shows Up To Packers Game In Ridiculous Overalls/Cowboy Hat Combo Outfit

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Benito Jones had a very bold outfit choice ahead of beating the Packers.

Athletes wearing interesting outfits isn’t unique or new. It happens all the time. In fact, athletes seem intent on outdoing each other with flashy outfits.

Well, Jones appeared ready to start shoveling horse crap on a ranch instead of terrorizing Jordan Love and Green Bay’s offensive line.

Benito Jones wears wild outfit to Packers/Lions game. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Mississippi native rolled up wearing overalls and a cowboy hat straight off the set of “Yellowstone.”

He couldn’t even be bothered to put on an undershirt. It was boots, overalls, a hat and nothing else. What a vibe from Benito Jones.

I just have…so many questions… pic.twitter.com/NTY1ZtUHRI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 28, 2023

There’s nothing more entertaining than a man who simply doesn’t care what others think. Jones’ outfit is simply outrageous.

No other way to put it. No other way to sum it up. It’s like a parody of what farmers and ranchers wear, and definitely doesn’t belong near a football field.

Yet, Jones clearly didn’t care. Not one bit. He rolled up to Lambeau Field feeling himself and ready to audition for John Dutton’s latest hire as soon as the game ended.

Lions DT Benito Jones rocked a cowboy hat and overalls prior to playing the Packers. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

While we’re here, let’s not forget when Vince Wilfork did something very similar when he rolled up in denim overalls to the confusion of many.

As long as the Lions keep winning, I say the team lets Benito Jones and everyone else wear whatever they want. Don’t fix something that’s not broken. Do your thing, Benito.